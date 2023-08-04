RU RU
Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023
Bristol City Bristol City
Championship England 05 aug 2023, 10:00 Bristol City - Preston
-
- : -
England, Bristol, Ashton Gate
Preston Preston
On August 5, in the first round of the Championship, the match between Bristol City and Preston North End will take place.

"Bristol City"

Last season, the team did not pretend to enter the elite of English football in any way, but looked more like a middle peasant, and then far from being strong.

Bristol finished in 14th place with 59 points, ten points behind the play-off zone.

"Preston North End"

This team also failed to qualify for the playoffs for promotion to the Premier League last season, finishing 12th. The team is six points behind the sixth position, which gives the right to compete for access to the elite of English football.

History and statistics

Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this confrontation, but they give the advantage to the home team. You can bet on the victory of Bristol City with a quote of 2.07, while the odds of 3.91 are set for the victory of the guests.

Bristol City have won 3 of their last 5 matches against Preston North End, while Preston North End have not won 8 of their last 10 matches against Bristol City.

In total, the teams played 83 matches with each other and the players of “Preston” won more often. The asset of this team is 30 wins, while Bristol City got 22 wins.

Interestingly, in the last three matches with the participation of the teams, the bet was both teams will score.

Forecast

The season in England has not started yet and it is difficult to predict what form the teams are in. Therefore, taking the outcome for the victory of one or another team is doubly risky. We offer to trust the statistics and bet on the outcome “Both teams to score - yes” with odds of 1.91.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
