Prediction for Brighton vs Luton Town 12 August 2023
Premier League England 12 aug 2023, 10:00 Brighton - Luton
England, Brighton, The American Express Community Stadium
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.98

The main sensation of the championship of England in the past season, "Brighton" starts in the new season with a match against the newcomer of the championship, "Luton". The meeting will take place on 12 August.

Brighton

This team impressed everyone last season and now must keep the brand. This will be very difficult to do, as Brighton's opponents will seriously tune in to every match against them.

Summer preparation for the new season was not the most successful for the team. Brighton have only won once in four test matches.

Leading players left the team during the summer transfer window, although strong signings were also made to replace them.

Luton Town

The team has a rich history, but it is not associated with great success in the top division. As with any newcomer to the Premier League, they are tasked with doing everything in their first season to maintain their residence in the elite of English football.

In general, the team has problems and they are connected with the game in defense. In six of the last seven games, Luton Town have conceded a goal but also scored.

History and prediction for the match

Between themselves, the teams played only 26 matches and in 11 of them Brighton celebrated the victory. Luton Town have not gone far and have one less win. The last time in an official match the teams met in 2016 and then Brighton lost at home with a score of 1:2.

Bookmakers are sure that Brighton is the favorite of the confrontation, although I cannot say that the victory will be easy. I will bet that both teams will score.

Robert Sykes
