In the match of the fourth round of the English Premier League on September 2, the match between Brentford and Bournemouth will take place.

Brentford

The newcomer to the elite of English football has broken into the new season very successfully. The team, after three rounds, is ninth in the table with five points, which is an improvement over last season.

The most remarkable thing is that Brentford has not yet suffered a single defeat and is generally showing good results. If they continue to play at such a level, then at the end of the season they can qualify for entry into European competitions.

In the meantime, no one is talking about the fact that Brentford will fight for survival in the elite of English football. The thing is that the team looks confident both in defense and in attack. In three matches in the Premier League, they scored six goals and conceded only three times.

Bournemouth

Last season, the Cherries miraculously escaped relegation, and in the new season their game is unlikely to be any better. The team scored only one point in the first three rounds, but this can be attributed to a difficult calendar for Bournemouth.

Despite this, it remains clear that Bournemouth will also be in the fight for survival this season and it is still difficult to find reasons why this team can win it.

Prediction for the match Brentford - Bournemouth

The hosts are clear favorites in this meeting, although the guests should not be underestimated. It seems to me that in this match both teams are capable of scoring at least one goal each, which I will bet on with a coefficient of 1.82.