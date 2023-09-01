RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Brentford vs Bournemouth 2 September 2023

Prediction for Brentford vs Bournemouth 2 September 2023

Prediction for Brentford vs Bournemouth 2 September 2023
Brentford Brentford
Premier League England 02 sep 2023, 10:00 Brentford - Bournemouth
-
- : -
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Bournemouth Bournemouth
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the fourth round of the English Premier League on September 2, the match between Brentford and Bournemouth will take place.

Brentford

The newcomer to the elite of English football has broken into the new season very successfully. The team, after three rounds, is ninth in the table with five points, which is an improvement over last season.

The most remarkable thing is that Brentford has not yet suffered a single defeat and is generally showing good results. If they continue to play at such a level, then at the end of the season they can qualify for entry into European competitions.

In the meantime, no one is talking about the fact that Brentford will fight for survival in the elite of English football. The thing is that the team looks confident both in defense and in attack. In three matches in the Premier League, they scored six goals and conceded only three times.

Bournemouth

Last season, the Cherries miraculously escaped relegation, and in the new season their game is unlikely to be any better. The team scored only one point in the first three rounds, but this can be attributed to a difficult calendar for Bournemouth.

Despite this, it remains clear that Bournemouth will also be in the fight for survival this season and it is still difficult to find reasons why this team can win it.

Prediction for the match Brentford - Bournemouth

The hosts are clear favorites in this meeting, although the guests should not be underestimated. It seems to me that in this match both teams are capable of scoring at least one goal each, which I will bet on with a coefficient of 1.82.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.89 Verona Recommended Linebet
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Cadiz Odds: 2.16 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 FC Heidenheim Bet now MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Roma Odds: 1.96 AC Milan Recommended BetWinner
Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Premier League England Today, 15:00 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Luton Odds: 1.92 West Ham Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga Football news Today, 05:31 Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper Football news Today, 04:15 UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch? Football news Today, 03:49 UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch? Football news Today, 03:23 Haaland called the most important thing in the world Football news Today, 02:48 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Yesterday, 17:56 UEFA Conference League Group Stage Participants Revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:04 All participants in the UEFA Europa League group stage have been revealed
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023