Prediction for Breidablik vs Zrinjski 10 August 2023
Europa League 10 aug 2023, 15:00 Zrinjski Mostar - Breidablik
Mostar, HSK Zrinjski Stadium
In the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League qualifying match will take place between "Breidablik" and "Zrinjski".

"Breidablick"

The Icelandic champions started their journey in Europe this season with UEFA Champions League qualification. In the first stage of qualifying for Europe's most prestigious club competition, the Icelandic club sensationally beat Ireland's Shamrock Rovers 1-0 away and 2-1 at home.

Already in the next stage, the team was very predictably defeated by Copenhagen with a total score of 3:8.

Also, things went downhill for the champion of his country and in the domestic championship. He lost his last match in the Icelandic championship with a score of 3:4 against KR Reykjavik.

"Zrinski"

The Bosnian side also qualified for the UEFA Europa League after poor performances in the Champions League qualifying round.

In the first round of the Champions League qualification, the champion of Bosnia beat the Armenian "Urartu", after which he was defeated by "Slovan" from Bratislava with a total score of 2:3.

Statistics

Bookmakers believe that Zrinjski will celebrate the victory in the first match. This outcome is given a coefficient of 1.78. At the same time, Breidablik's victory is estimated at 4.54

Interestingly, Breidablik have lost 3 of their last 4 matches in all competitions. At the same time, Zrinjski are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 matches.

Forecast

In the home match, Zrinjski is expected to win with odds of 1.78, but we would suggest betting on the option "both teams to score - yes" with odds of 1.89.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
