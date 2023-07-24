Prediction on game Win FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 25, in the Champions League qualifying match, the match between Icelandic Breidablik and Danish Copenhagen will take place.

Breidablik

It's no secret to anyone that the modest Icelandic team has shown significant progress in recent years, but so far it is not very difficult for them to play at the same level with strong teams from the middle European championships.

Breidablik ended the UEFA Europa League qualifying round last season, losing 2-4 on aggregate to Norwegian Rosenborg. Prior to this, the Icelanders were eliminated from the tournament after defeats from Vaduz from Liechtenstein and Jelgava from Latvia, which are much more modest rivals.

Copenhagen

Unlike the Icelandic club, the Danish team has rich experience of playing in European tournaments. Quite often, the Danish grand played in the playoffs and group stages of tournaments. The group stage of the Champions League is no exception, where the team often played.

In the new Danish league season, Copenhagen played only one match. On the road, one of the most famous clubs in the country beat Lyngby 2:1.

Match prediction

Copenhagen looks like a clear favorite, as it has a lot of experience playing in Europe. Most likely, the Danes will try to make a result already in this game, so as not to worry about anything in the second leg.

A huge role in this can be played by the fans of Copenhagen, who always actively support the team. There is no doubt that they will come to neighboring Iceland in large numbers. We will bet on the outcome of the match - the victory of the away team.