Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023

Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga Germany 01 sep 2023, 14:30 Borussia Dortmund - FC Heidenheim
-
- : -
Germany, Dortmund, Signal Iduna Park
FC Heidenheim FC Heidenheim
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game W2(+2)
On September 1, in the match of the third round of the German championship, Borussia Dortmund will host Bundesliga newcomer Heidenheim at home.

Borussia D

The vice-champion of the country entered the new season with small but obvious problems. After the departure of Jude Bellingham, there is no one to create in the team and this is reflected in the results of Borussia.

In the first round, the team from Dortmund got a minimal victory over Cologne, after which they unexpectedly drew with one of the potential outsiders - Bochum.

In general, the performance of Borussia does not look convincing, although Dortmund should ignore rivals of the level of Heidenheim if they plan to impose a fight for the championship this season.

After two matches played, Borussia has four points and the seventh line of the standings.

Heidenheim

In the previous match, the newcomer to the Bundesliga had a very bright match, although he could not catch on even for one point.

In the game with Hoffenheim, Heidenheim won with a score of 2: 0, after which he conceded three unanswered goals. The decisive goal was scored from the penalty spot in the last minute of the meeting.

In the first round of the German championship, Heidenheim lost on the road to Wolfsburg with a score of 0:2.

Interesting Facts

Borussia Dortmund are undefeated in their last 10 matches. Interestingly, in 5 of the last 6 home matches of Borussia, a total of 2.5 goals was broken.

Prediction for match Borussia D - Heidenheim

Guests, obviously, can only count on a draw in this game, although for such a result they will have to jump above their heads. Otherwise, they will lose the third match in a row and sink to the bottom of the standings.

It seems to me that Borussia will not be able to get a crushing victory, given all the problems of the team. I will take the victory of the guests with a +2 handicap for a coefficient of 1.80.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
