In the first round of the English Championship on August 5, the match between Blackburn and West Brom will take place.

Blackburn

Last season, Blackburn failed to reach the Championship play-offs, although they were very close to it. The team finished seventh in the league with 69 points in 46 games, falling behind the top six due to the worst extra performance.

West Bromwich

West Bromwich ended the championship unsuccessfully last season, having suffered three defeats in a row, which did not allow them to reach the playoffs.

In the final standings, they took ninth place in the standings, three points behind the top six.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Bookmakers do not know which team is the favorite of this meeting. The odds are set at 2.84 for the victory of the home team, while the coefficient for the victory of the guests is 2.74.

Blackburn's last five head-to-head matches have featured both teams to score, while Blackburn have been undefeated in five of their last six league games.

As for West Bromwich, this team has lost three of the previous four league matches.

Between themselves, the teams had 132 face-to-face confrontations. Blackburn players have won 53 times, while West Bromwich have 46 wins.

Match prediction

It is very difficult to choose a winner in this pair, it is possible that the meeting will end in a draw. We, relying on statistical data, will bet on the outcome "both teams to score - yes" with a coefficient of 1.87.