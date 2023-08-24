RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023

Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023

Birmingham Birmingham
Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Birmingham - Plymouth
-
- : -
England, Birmingham, St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium
Plymouth Plymouth
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.73

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On August 26, in the match of the 4th round of the English Championship, Birmingham and Plymouth will play. The meeting will take place at St. Andrews Stadium.

Birmingham

The team had a great start to the new season in the second division of the country, in the first three rounds without allowing a single defeat. Now Birmingham is on the fourth line of the standings and sets only one task for the season - promotion.

In the first round of the Championship, Birmingham played away with Swansea - 1:1, after which there were two "dry" wins - over Leeds - 1:0, and over Bristol City - 2:0.

From the first matches, we can conclude that the team has established a defensive game, conceding only one goal in three meetings. At the same time, things are also going well for Birmingham in attack, as the team scored in each of the previous matches of the new season.

Plymouth

This team has completely different tasks for the season and a place in the middle of the table for it will be an excellent result of the season. By the way, from the first rounds, Plymouth made it clear that they could cope with such a task.

After three Championship matches, the team is in 11th place in the standings and has four points to its credit.

In the first round of the new championship, Plymouth beat Huddersfield 3:1, after which they drew with Watford - 0:0, and in the last round lost to Southampton - 1:2 at home.

In general, the team looks good and even against the formidable “saints” had chances for a draw.

Match prediction

Birmingham is the favorite of this confrontation, but taking a clear victory for the home team is quite risky. I'm inclined to bet - the total of the match is less than 2.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.73

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 2.34 Besiktas Recommended MelBet
Europa League Today, 13:00 Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.69 Zorya Bet now BetWinner
Europa League Today, 14:00 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.72 Qarabag FK Bet now 1xBet
LaLiga Spain 25 aug 2023, 13:30 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Las Palmas Odds: 2 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Championship England 25 aug 2023, 14:30 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Hull Odds: Bristol City
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Inter Miami has reached another final with Messi Football news Today, 01:50 Real Madrid make final offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:36 Torino bought experienced Inter defender Football news Today, 01:17 Marco Verratti close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 00:50 Nottingham Forest announced the transfer of the world champion Football news Today, 00:00 Eintracht Frankfurt told PSG the price of striker Colo-Mouani Football news Yesterday, 17:11 Braga and Galatasaray wins: Champions League qualification results Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Barcelona will buy Cancelo from Manchester City, but on one condition Football news Yesterday, 15:35 Karim Benzema unhappy with head coach Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 15:17 Controversial Manchester United striker Greenwood could change national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023