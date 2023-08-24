Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 26, in the match of the 4th round of the English Championship, Birmingham and Plymouth will play. The meeting will take place at St. Andrews Stadium.

Birmingham

The team had a great start to the new season in the second division of the country, in the first three rounds without allowing a single defeat. Now Birmingham is on the fourth line of the standings and sets only one task for the season - promotion.

In the first round of the Championship, Birmingham played away with Swansea - 1:1, after which there were two "dry" wins - over Leeds - 1:0, and over Bristol City - 2:0.

From the first matches, we can conclude that the team has established a defensive game, conceding only one goal in three meetings. At the same time, things are also going well for Birmingham in attack, as the team scored in each of the previous matches of the new season.

Plymouth

This team has completely different tasks for the season and a place in the middle of the table for it will be an excellent result of the season. By the way, from the first rounds, Plymouth made it clear that they could cope with such a task.

After three Championship matches, the team is in 11th place in the standings and has four points to its credit.

In the first round of the new championship, Plymouth beat Huddersfield 3:1, after which they drew with Watford - 0:0, and in the last round lost to Southampton - 1:2 at home.

In general, the team looks good and even against the formidable “saints” had chances for a draw.

Match prediction

Birmingham is the favorite of this confrontation, but taking a clear victory for the home team is quite risky. I'm inclined to bet - the total of the match is less than 2.5.