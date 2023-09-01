Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Birmingham will host Millwall. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Birmingham

Apparently, the team sets itself the highest goals - namely, access to the elite English division. After four games played, the team has three wins and one draw. Thus, in the new season, Birmingham has never lost.

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that in four matches of the new season the team conceded only two goals, while scoring six goals against the opponent.

In general, according to the game, Birmingham looks like a worthy contender, if not for the championship title, then definitely for the playoff zone for entering the English Premier League.

Millwall

This team has other tasks. Millwall is a strong midfielder in the country's second-best division and so far maintains this status with the results in the new season.

After four rounds, the team scored six points, winning two and losing twice. Now the team is exactly in the middle of the standings - in 11th place.

In the opening rounds, Millwall scored only three goals against the opponents, while conceding four in his own. Apparently, the team has problems with the game in attack, although the game in defense also does not raise big questions.

Match prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt that the home team will be able to get another three points and gain a foothold in the top three leaders of the Championship. It seems to me that a simple victory, if it happens, will not happen. I will bet on the outcome - both teams will not score for 1.77.