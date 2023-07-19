Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.9 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

In the second leg of the first round of the Conference League qualification, the teams "Birkirkara" and "Maribor" will meet.

The meeting will take place on July 20 and will start at 16:00 European time.

In the first game, a draw was recorded - 1:1.

"Birkirkara"

The team traditionally includes a large number of legionnaires who show bright and attacking football, providing the team with results.

Last season, Birkirkara finished second in the league and won the Malta Cup. The strength of the Maltese called the game on the counter, which “Birkirkara” showed in the first match.

"Maribor"

The Slovenian team frankly did not shine last season, showing not the most confident results and took third place in the championship.

The team has a fairly strong attack line, but not a reliable enough defense.

In friendly matches in preparation for the new season, "Maribor" looked confident, but failed to win in the first qualifying match at home.

Statistics

The last game between these teams ended in a draw with a score of 1:1. Maribor are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, while Birkirkara have lost only two of their last five matches.

Forecast

Although "Birkirkara" will receive the opponent at home, "Maribor" is the favorite of the confrontation. The guests have a more experienced and stronger squad, and in general the Maltese team shows poor results in home matches.

There is an opinion that "Maribor" will win this game and the match itself will be productive.