Prediction for Bahia vs Corinthians 23 July 2023

Prediction for Bahia vs Corinthians 23 July 2023

Prediction for Bahia vs Corinthians 23 July 2023
Bahia Bahia
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Bahia - Corinthians
-
- : -
Brazil,
Corinthians Corinthians
On the night of July 23, the match of the 16th round of the Brazilian championship will take place, in which Bahia will play against Corinthians-SP.

Bahia

Before the match with the giants of Brazilian football, the team is only one point ahead of the relegation zone and does not know the taste of victory in the last 6 matches. They have recently been defeated by Atlético Paranaense, Grêmio and Fluminense.

Even despite the neighborhood in the standings with Corinthians, the home team is unlikely to have a chance of success.

Corinthians-SP

In recent matches, the team looked very good. They won 4 games in a row against strong opponents such as Atlético Mineiro, America Mineiro and Universitario.

At the same time, the team manages to play in the international arena, which sometimes affects the negative results in the domestic championship.

Now the team is in 14th place with four wins in 15 matches.

Statistics and meeting history

In total, the teams played 54 face-to-face confrontations. Bahia has only 14 victories, while Corinthians have won 24 of their opponents.

Bahia last beat Corinthians at home in 2021. Then the score was 2:1.

Forecast

Bahia only recently returned to Serie A and so far the team is eyeing the elite division. In their previous meetings, Corinthians showed a good game, winning 3-1 and drawing 0-0. There are all prerequisites to expect that the guests will not only not lose, but also have a good chance of winning. We will bet on the outcome - the victory of the second team.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
