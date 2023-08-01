RU RU
Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb 2 August 2023
Champions League 02 aug 2023, 10:00 FC Astana - Dinamo Zagreb
International, Astana, Astana Arena
On August 2, the return match of the second round of the Champions League qualification will take place, in which Astana and Dinamo Zagreb will play.

The fate of this confrontation, apparently, was already decided in the first match, as the team from Kazakhstan lost in it with a score of 0:4.

"Astana"

The team certainly understands that it is unlikely to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League qualification after a humiliating away defeat. Thus, the team can focus on the issues of the domestic championship, where Astana is now in second place.

Most likely, that will be the case, and in this match the Kazakhs will put up not the strongest squad in order to leave strength for matches within the country.

In the first round of qualification "Astana" quite played against "Dynamo" Tbilisi. After a draw match at home with a score of 1:1, the champion of Kazakhstan won away with a score of 2:1.

Dinamo Zagreb

Already in the first match, the Croats confirmed the status of the favorite of this pair and practically resolved the issue of reaching the next stage of qualification.

The Croatian Championship has just begun, and Dinamo has already managed to lose a point in it. After two rounds played, the champions scored only three points with one victory and one defeat.

Statistics

Bookmakers have set odds of 4.00 for Astana's victory, while one can bet on Dinamo Zagreb's victory at 1.99.

Interestingly, Astana have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches in all competitions, while Dinamo Zagreb have won all 3 head-to-head matches against Astana.

Match prediction

It seems to me that the Croatian club will be able to disappoint the Kazakh team for the second time. I will bet on the victory of the guests.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
