On July 26, the first match of the second qualifying round of the Champions League will take place, in which the Cypriot "Aris" and the Belarusian BATE will play. The meeting will take place at the home arena of the Cypriot team.

"Aris"

Last season, she won the Cyprus Championship, ahead of her closest competitor, APOEL, by 3 points.

The current champion of the country also started the new season with a victory. Last week they won the match for the Cypriot Super Cup "Omonia" (2:0).

BATE

After the championship season, the team currently ranks only fourth in the Belarusian Premier League.

In the first qualifying round of the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, the team from Borisov played with the Albanian "Partizani". On the road, a draw was recorded with a score of 1:1, after which the Belarusians won the home match with a score of 2:0.

Statistics and numbers:

The Cypriot champion has an impressive streak - the team has lost only 1 match out of the last 18, having won 13. In four of the last five games with the participation of "Aris" there were less than 2.5 goals scored. At the same time, the Cypriots have a 4-match unbeaten streak at home, in which they have won the last 3 matches.

The champion of Belarus has a 5-match unbeaten streak (4 wins + 1 draw), while BATE has lost only 1 match of the last 18 away matches, having won 10.

Forecast for the Champions League match

BATE, although it had problems in the first round against "Partizani", showed itself well in general. In the second round of qualifying, the opponent is much more formidable, especially if you look at the game of the Cypriots on their field.

It seems to me that the task of BATE in this match will be not to lose, which means that a minimum of goals will be scored in the match. We will bet that at least one of the teams will not score.