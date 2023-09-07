RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023
Andorra Andorra
European Championship 09 sep 2023, 12:00 Andorra - Belarus
-
- : -
International, Andora la Vella, Estadi Nacional d'Andorra
Belarus Belarus
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the qualifying match of the European Championship 2023, there will be a meeting between the main outsiders of their group - the teams of Andorra and Belarus. The game will take place on September 9th.

At the moment, both teams no longer have a chance to reach the final of the European Championship, but they can still fight for fourth place in the group, which is also claimed by the Kosovo team.

Team of Andorra

Nobody ever considered this dwarf team as candidates for leaving the group. They are one of the lowest-ranked teams in the world and consistently finish bottom or penultimate in qualifying tournaments.

So far, the team has lost matches with Romania, Israel and Switzerland, but survived a draw in the game against Kosovo, earning one point. Before the confrontation with the Belarusians, Andorra takes the last place in the group.

National team of Belarus

This team won one victory in the group against the national team of Kosovo.

Representatives of the local championship mainly play in the national team of Belarus, with a small number of foreign players. The most famous players of the Belarusian team play in the Russian championship. The rest of the legionnaires play in the leagues of Israel and Kazakhstan.

History of confrontation and prediction for the match

In the last three matches between the national teams of Andorra and Belarus, the players of the second team won, scoring 11 goals.

In the latest UEFA ranking, Andorra ranks 154th, and Belarus - 98th.

Here it is worth betting on the victory of Belarus, since the odds for this event are 1.89.

Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
