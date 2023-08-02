Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.87 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

America Mineiro and Red Bull Bragantino will play in the 1/8 finals of the South American Cup on August 3.

"America Mineiro"

The team impresses with its game this season, taking only 19th place in the Brazilian championship and at the risk of leaving the elite division.

After 16 rounds of the championship, the team has only two wins and four draws, and the rest of the matches are lost.

With such an unstable game in the domestic arena, America Mineiro managed to get out of the group in the Copa Sudamericana. In the last stage of the playoffs, the Brazilians beat the Chilean "Colo-Colo" (6:3) without any problems in two matches.

"Red Bull Bragantino"

This team, unlike their rivals, looks very strong in the Brazilian championship. They are currently in sixth place with 28 points.

At the group stage of the South American Cup “Red Bull Bragantino” took first place.

History of confrontation and team statistics

Between themselves, the teams played 18 matches, eight of which ended in victory for America Mineiro. The team from Bragantino has only six victories.

America Mineiro have only won one of their last five matches, while Red Bull Bragantino have won one of their previous five matches.

Interestingly, the last meeting of the teams ended with a score of 2:2.

Match prediction

“Red Bull Bragantino” is in good shape and is unlikely to lose in the away match. Guests can take advantage of the abundance of problems from their rivals and win at all, but it's not worth the risk. We offer to bet on the outcome of the victory of the second team with a handicap of 0.