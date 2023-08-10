RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano 11 August 2023

Prediction for Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano 11 August 2023

Prediction for Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano 11 August 2023
Almeria Almeria
LaLiga Spain 11 aug 2023, 13:30 Almeria - Rayo Vallecano
-
- : -
Spain, Almeria, Power Horse Stadium
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

On August 11, the first matches of the Spanish La Liga will take place. Almeria and Rayo Vallecano will play in one of them.

Almeria

This team was able to maintain its place in the Spanish football elite at the end of last season, but it was very difficult to do so.

Now the team is preparing for the new season in La Liga, which, according to the expectations of the club's management, should not be so problematic.

In the summer, Almeria played 5 friendly matches, in three of which they did not concede a single goal. By the way, in these meetings, the opponents were clearly below the class of Almeria, although such a result deserves respect.

Rayo Vallecano

In the last season, the team played above all expectations, finishing 11th in the standings.

Throughout the season, Rayo Vallecano fought not to maintain his residence permit, but to enter the European Cup positions, which pleasantly surprised the club's fans.

During the summer preparation for the new season, the team played five matches, losing only one of them. It is noteworthy that in each of the meetings, Rayo inapplicably scored at least one goal against the opponents.

Match prediction

It's hard to make predictions for the opening rounds when the physical form of the teams remains a mystery. One thing is clear that both teams will approach the opening game of the tournament with great responsibility.

In this regard, I would venture to suggest that there will not be a large number of goals scored in this meeting. My choice fell on the outcome - the match total is less than 3, for which the bookmakers offer odds around 1.55.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 11:00 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 FK Struga Odds: 1.77 Swift Hesperange Recommended BetWinner
Prediction for Zalgiris vs Hacken 10 August 2023 Europa League Today, 12:00 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Hacken 10 August 2023 Zalgiris Vilnius Odds: 1.7 Haecken Bet now 1xBet
Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Europa League Today, 12:00 Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Qarabag FK Odds: 1.98 HJK Bet now Linebet
Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023 Rosenborg Odds: 1.63 Hearts Recommended MelBet
Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Europa League Today, 13:00 Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 FC Sheriff Odds: 1.79 BATE Borisov Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Messi's MLS debut delayed again Football news Today, 02:10 Manchester City offer €81m for Brazilian attacking midfielder Football news Today, 01:45 Saudi Al-Hilal ready to pay €200m for Napoli star Football news Today, 01:20 PSG have significantly increased the price of the Brazilian Neymar Football news Today, 00:50 Napoli are close to signing the talented Spanish midfielder Football news Today, 00:00 Barcelona sell experienced midfielder to Al Ahly from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Rangers win tough Champions League qualifier Football news Yesterday, 16:40 "Al-Nasr" Ronaldo recognized opponent in the final of the Arab Champions Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:29 Belgian "Gent" won a crushing victory in the qualification of the Conference League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Zalgiris vs Hacken 10 August 2023 Football Today Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Valmiera vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Breidablik vs Zrinjski 10 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Olympiacos vs Genk 10 August 2023 Football 11 aug 2023 Prediction for Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano 11 August 2023