On August 11, the first matches of the Spanish La Liga will take place. Almeria and Rayo Vallecano will play in one of them.

Almeria

This team was able to maintain its place in the Spanish football elite at the end of last season, but it was very difficult to do so.

Now the team is preparing for the new season in La Liga, which, according to the expectations of the club's management, should not be so problematic.

In the summer, Almeria played 5 friendly matches, in three of which they did not concede a single goal. By the way, in these meetings, the opponents were clearly below the class of Almeria, although such a result deserves respect.

Rayo Vallecano

In the last season, the team played above all expectations, finishing 11th in the standings.

Throughout the season, Rayo Vallecano fought not to maintain his residence permit, but to enter the European Cup positions, which pleasantly surprised the club's fans.

During the summer preparation for the new season, the team played five matches, losing only one of them. It is noteworthy that in each of the meetings, Rayo inapplicably scored at least one goal against the opponents.

Match prediction

It's hard to make predictions for the opening rounds when the physical form of the teams remains a mystery. One thing is clear that both teams will approach the opening game of the tournament with great responsibility.

In this regard, I would venture to suggest that there will not be a large number of goals scored in this meeting. My choice fell on the outcome - the match total is less than 3, for which the bookmakers offer odds around 1.55.