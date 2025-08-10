RU RU ES ES FR FR
Portsmouth vs Reading prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 12, 2025

Portsmouth vs Reading prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 12, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Portsmouth vs Reading prediction Photo: https://x.com/Pompey/Author unknownn
Portsmouth
12 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Portsmouth, Fratton Park
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On August 12, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a clash between Portsmouth and Reading. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best pick for the winner of this encounter.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth are a Championship side. Last season, they finished 16th in the league table, narrowly avoiding relegation by just five points. That escape was made possible thanks to a superb finish to the campaign: over their final five league matches, they went unbeaten, notching up two wins and three draws, which secured their place in the division.

Building on that strong finish, Portsmouth impressed in preseason—six friendlies, five wins, one draw, and not a single goal conceded. Their defensive solidity carried over into official fixtures as well: in the opening round of the Championship, Portsmouth edged out Oxford United 1-0, extending their clean sheet streak to seven matches and their unbeaten run to twelve, counting the end of last season.

Last year, Portsmouth’s EFL Cup run was cut short early, falling 0-1 to Millwall in the first round.

As for their head-to-heads with Reading, Portsmouth have the upper hand in recent meetings: they’ve won the last three encounters, and in the most recent two, they put four goals past their rivals each time.

Reading

Reading, meanwhile, represent League One. Last season, they finished just outside the playoff zone in 7th place, missing out on the top six by only three points. Their summer preparations were unconvincing: in six friendlies, they managed two wins, two draws, and two defeats. The new campaign has started poorly: a 0-2 away loss to Lincoln and a 0-2 home defeat to Huddersfield. As a result, Reading sit at the bottom of the League One table after two rounds. In last season’s EFL Cup, they also crashed out in the opening round, losing to Colchester on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation.

The head-to-head history is eventful: in the last 10 meetings, Portsmouth have won 6 times, Reading 3, with one draw. These matches often deliver fireworks—over 2.5 goals were scored in four of the last head-to-heads, and both teams found the net in three of those. The 2007 Premier League showdown stands out, when Portsmouth thrashed Reading 7-4 at home.

Probable line-ups

  • Portsmouth: Schmid, Williams, Shaughnessy, Poole, Ogilvie, Swift, Dozzell, Segecic, Lang, Bianchini, Bishop.
  • Reading: Castro, Abrefa, Burns, Stickland, Jacob, Fraser, Wing, Savage, Lane, O’Mahony, Kjereva.

Key facts and head-to-heads

  • Portsmouth have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 8 of Portsmouth’s last 10 matches have seen under 2.5 total goals.
  • Reading have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Portsmouth have won 4 of the last 6 head-to-heads.
  • The last 4 meetings have all gone over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 encounters.

Portsmouth vs Reading match prediction

We’re in for a showdown between two well-acquainted rivals, and the early-season advantage clearly lies with Portsmouth. They’ve started the new season in style, extending both their unbeaten streak and their run of clean sheets. Historically, Portsmouth have also dominated this fixture, racking up convincing wins over Reading, including some emphatic victories. Reading, on the other hand, are struggling—two losses to start the league campaign with an aggregate score of 0-4, plus a lackluster preseason. Given these factors, it’s logical to back Portsmouth as the favorite in this matchup. My pick: Portsmouth to win at odds of 1.8.

Comments
