Porto vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Porto will compete with Estoril as part of the 10th round of the Portuguese Primeira League. The match will take place at Estádio do Dragão on November 3 and will start at 21:15 CET.

Porto



The Portuguese grandee sets a constant goal every season – that is to win the championship. Speaking about the previous season, it was not achieved, which means that Porto will make even more efforts to become the champion of Portugal in the new draw.

Taking into account the opening matches, Porto took 7 wins, lost once and 1 more game resulted in a draw. The team scored quite a few goals – only 13 goals, but it can boast of the best defence in the league (it conceded 6 times in 9 matches).

Porto, after nine rounds, is in 3rd place in the standings and has got 22 points. Benfica has got the same result, while Sporting, which has got 3 points more, is the leader.

Estoril



The club has been playing for just over 80 years, but the only significant achievement, which can be named, is reaching the final of the Portuguese Cup. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that, firstly, the higher mentioned event happened in the mid-40s of the previous century, and, secondly, it still lost the decisive match for the trophy.

Still, the club often manages to be promoted to the Primeira from the second division of the country, as in 2021, when Estoril took 1st place there. Moreover, the newcomer was able to jump straight to 9th place there; the previous draw was finished in 14th position.

This time, the statistics are much worse. Estoril settled at the bottom of the table with 1 win in its asset.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Porto has got 4 wins in a row. And speaking about those confrontations, the team conceded only 1 goal.

• Estoril has not won in the Primeira for 7 matches.

• Estoril beat Porto almost ten years ago.

Prediction



There is no doubt that the hosts will win, as well as the fact that they will do it quite confidently. I bet that Estoril will not be able to score.

