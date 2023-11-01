RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Porto vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Porto vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
FC Porto vs Estoril prediction
FC Porto FC Porto
Primeira Liga Portugal 03 nov 2023, 16:15 FC Porto - Estoril
-
- : -
Portugal, Porto, Estadio do Dragao
Estoril Estoril
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Porto will compete with Estoril as part of the 10th round of the Portuguese Primeira League. The match will take place at Estádio do Dragão on November 3 and will start at 21:15 CET.

Porto


The Portuguese grandee sets a constant goal every season – that is to win the championship. Speaking about the previous season, it was not achieved, which means that Porto will make even more efforts to become the champion of Portugal in the new draw.

Taking into account the opening matches, Porto took 7 wins, lost once and 1 more game resulted in a draw. The team scored quite a few goals – only 13 goals, but it can boast of the best defence in the league (it conceded 6 times in 9 matches).

Porto, after nine rounds, is in 3rd place in the standings and has got 22 points. Benfica has got the same result, while Sporting, which has got 3 points more, is the leader.

Estoril


The club has been playing for just over 80 years, but the only significant achievement, which can be named, is reaching the final of the Portuguese Cup. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that, firstly, the higher mentioned event happened in the mid-40s of the previous century, and, secondly, it still lost the decisive match for the trophy.

Still, the club often manages to be promoted to the Primeira from the second division of the country, as in 2021, when Estoril took 1st place there. Moreover, the newcomer was able to jump straight to 9th place there; the previous draw was finished in 14th position.

This time, the statistics are much worse. Estoril settled at the bottom of the table with 1 win in its asset.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Porto has got 4 wins in a row. And speaking about those confrontations, the team conceded only 1 goal.
• Estoril has not won in the Primeira for 7 matches.
• Estoril beat Porto almost ten years ago.

Prediction


There is no doubt that the hosts will win, as well as the fact that they will do it quite confidently. I bet that Estoril will not be able to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
TS Galaxy vs SuperSport United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 12:00 TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 TS Galaxy Odds: 2.2 SuperSport United Recommended Мелбет
Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 13:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 Hoffenheim Bet now Мелбет
Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Cape Town Spurs Odds: 1.55 Orlando Pirates Bet now Мелбет
West Ham vs Arsenal prediction EFL Cup England Today, 15:30 West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 West Ham Odds: 1.63 Arsenal Recommended Мелбет
Saarbruecken vs Bayern Munich prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 15:45 Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Saarbruecken Odds: 2.05 Bayern Munich Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023