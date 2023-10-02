RU RU NG NG
Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

FC Porto vs Barcelona prediction
Champions League 04 oct 2023, 15:00 FC Porto - Barcelona
International, Porto, Estadio do Dragao
Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 1.88

Porto will compete with Barcelona in the 2nd round of the Champions League group stage. The match will take place within the Group H at Estádio do Dragão and will start at 21:00 CET.

Porto


Porto is a Portuguese club from the city of the same name. The team is one of the most titled and successful in Portugal. It has got 72 trophies of the inner arena, including 30 championship titles.

“The Dragons” finished the previous season in the 2nd position, and the start of the new campaign is far from being super-successful yet. Porto has lost 2 matches this season, both times to Benfica. First, it happened in the battle for the Portuguese Super Cup and, then, in the championship, where the team is in the 3rd position, last weekend. By the way, Porto achieved almost all of its victories with a minimal margin of one goal. The only exception was the confrontation with Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Barcelona


Barcelona started the new season quite well. The team is in the 2nd place in the championship and is only one point behind Real Madrid.

Being the champion of the country, the club was in the first pot of the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, where it received really simple opponents. Speaking about the current stage of the tournament, Barcelona will compete with Belgian Antwerp, Donetsk Shakhtar and Porto from Portugal.

The beginning of the higher mentioned tournament gives some hope to the team’s fans around the world. Let me remind you that “the Catalans” destroyed the Belgian champion, Antwerp, in the 1st round of the Champions League – 5-0. It is worth noting that Barcelona could not overcome the group barrier, being content with only the 3rd place, in two previous seasons.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Taking into account 8 previous matches, Porto failed to score in only one of them.

Barcelona conceded in 3 previous away matches.

The teams played against each other 8 times – the score is 5-3 in favour of “the Catalans”. By the way, it was Barcelona that won 4 previous head-to-head matches.

Prediction


Bookmakers consider Xavi’s team to be the favourite of the following battle. I agree, because I think that Barça will win in a confident way. Therefore, my bet is on the guests to win.

