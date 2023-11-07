RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
FC Porto vs Royal Antwerp prediction
FC Porto FC Porto
Champions League Today, 15:00 FC Porto - Royal Antwerp
-
- : -
International, Porto, Estadio do Dragao
Royal Antwerp Royal Antwerp
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On November 7, the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League will take place, in which Porto will host the Belgian Antwerp. The meeting should be very interesting, as both teams play open and effective football.

Porto

Porto recently suffered a minimal defeat, ending their winning streak. By the way, the Portuguese's streak still looks impressive - they won four of their last five matches in all tournaments.

Antwerp

The team is playing in the Champions League for the first time in its history and in the last round it suffered a crushing defeat from the Portuguese at home.

Despite this, Antwerp has recently been playing quite powerfully in the national championship, where it has a series of victories.

It is also worth noting that both teams lost to Barcelona and Shakhtar in the current Champions League.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The opponents met in head-to-head matches once in their history - in the first round game, Porto won away with a score of 4:1. At the same time, Antwerp won two victories in a row. Another interesting point is that Antwerp have not played a draw since September.

At the group stage, the Portuguese beat Shakhtar with a score of 3:1, and also lost to Barcelona with a score of 0:1. At the same time, Antwerp also lost to Barcelona (0:5) and Shakhtar (2:3) in the current Champions League. At the moment, the Belgians are at the bottom of the standings in their group.

Despite the disastrous results, the Belgians are playing quite well in attack and I think they will be able to score against the Portuguese. I will bet on the outcome that both teams will score in 1.90.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 12:30 Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Cape Town City Odds: 2.1 Chippa United Recommended MelBet
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 1.82 Barcelona Bet now MelBet
Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction Champions League Today, 12:45 Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.76 Newcastle Bet now MelBet
Manchester City vs BSC Young Boys prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Manchester City Odds: 1.99 BSC Young Boys Recommended MelBet
AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 2.32 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:56 Pochettino complains about VAR Football news Today, 05:37 Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan Football news Today, 03:52 Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup Football news Today, 03:44 "He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland Football news Today, 03:33 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:29 Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 02:20 Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Football news Today, 02:11 Messi spoke about retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football 08 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023