Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

On November 7, the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League will take place, in which Porto will host the Belgian Antwerp. The meeting should be very interesting, as both teams play open and effective football.

Porto

Porto recently suffered a minimal defeat, ending their winning streak. By the way, the Portuguese's streak still looks impressive - they won four of their last five matches in all tournaments.

Antwerp

The team is playing in the Champions League for the first time in its history and in the last round it suffered a crushing defeat from the Portuguese at home.

Despite this, Antwerp has recently been playing quite powerfully in the national championship, where it has a series of victories.

It is also worth noting that both teams lost to Barcelona and Shakhtar in the current Champions League.

Statistics and prediction for the match

The opponents met in head-to-head matches once in their history - in the first round game, Porto won away with a score of 4:1. At the same time, Antwerp won two victories in a row. Another interesting point is that Antwerp have not played a draw since September.

At the group stage, the Portuguese beat Shakhtar with a score of 3:1, and also lost to Barcelona with a score of 0:1. At the same time, Antwerp also lost to Barcelona (0:5) and Shakhtar (2:3) in the current Champions League. At the moment, the Belgians are at the bottom of the standings in their group.

Despite the disastrous results, the Belgians are playing quite well in attack and I think they will be able to score against the Portuguese. I will bet on the outcome that both teams will score in 1.90.