Main Predictions Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction
Portland Trail Blazers Portland Trail Blazers
NBA 28 jan 2024, 20:00 Portland Trail Blazers - Chicago Bulls
Portland , Fashion Center
Chicago Bulls Chicago Bulls
As part of the regular NBA championship, a match between Portland and Chicago will take place. The meeting is scheduled for the night of Monday, January 29, with the game set to begin at 03:00 Central European Time.

Portland Trail Blazers

The team's performance this season is not promising, and there is no indication of a fight for a playoff spot. The gap from the play-in zone is significant, and Portland fans can only hope for a miracle. In the Western Conference standings, the Trail Blazers are only ahead of the weak San Antonio Spurs. In 45 games, Portland has managed to win only 13 times, and their position looks dire.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago continues to struggle for a playoff spot with varying success. The Bulls' results cannot be called disastrous, but positive moments are scarce. With 21 wins in 46 games, they currently hold the ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing five wins behind the sixth-place team. In the next game, three players will not be available for the Bulls, but key players DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic are in action.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • Portland has won only once in the last four games.
  • Chicago has won one out of the last four away games.
  • The Bulls have won the last three head-to-head meetings.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction

Chicago is not in the best form, but they should beat the Portland Bulls. The hosts are one of the worst teams in the league, so I will bet on the Bulls' victory.

Comments
Sport Predictions
