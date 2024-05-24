RU RU
Main Predictions Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction x.com/TSGALAXYFC
Polokwane City Polokwane City
Premier League South Africa Today, 09:00 Polokwane City - TS Galaxy
-
- : -
South Africa,
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy
On Saturday, May 25, in the final round of the South African Premier League, Polokwane City will host TS Galaxy. The match kicks off at 15:00 Central European Time. Analysts from Dailysports have prepared predictions and betting tips for this encounter.

Polokwane City

Polokwane City has had an excellent first season back in the Premier League, amassing 36 points and sitting in tenth place. However, the league table is tightly packed, and a loss could see Polokwane drop to 12th place, but no lower.

Recently, Polokwane has been the most uneventful team in South Africa. They have played out three consecutive 0-0 draws. Prior to this series, they achieved a narrow victory against the season's main strugglers, Cape Town Spurs, with a 1-0 scoreline.

TS Galaxy

Regardless of the outcome against Polokwane, TS Galaxy has had their best season in history. The team is assured of finishing at least seventh, surpassing their previous best of ninth place. Currently, TS Galaxy occupies fourth place.

TS Galaxy enters the match against Polokwane City on a five-match unbeaten streak. However, four of these matches ended in draws. In their previous outing, TS Galaxy managed a 1-1 draw against South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • The only previous match between these teams ended with a 3-0 victory for TS Galaxy.
  • Polokwane City is unbeaten in their last four home matches.

Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction

TS Galaxy is having a strong season and is likely to conclude it with a positive result. My bet is on TS Galaxy to win or draw (Double Chance: X2).

