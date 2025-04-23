RU RU ES ES FR FR
Polokwane City vs SuperSport United preview: can the hosts secure a win?

Polokwane City vs SuperSport United preview: can the hosts secure a win?

Kenley Ward
South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Polokwane City - SuperSport United
South Africa,
On Saturday, April 26, in the 27th round of the South African Premier League, Polokwane City will host SuperSport United. I'm placing a bet on the winner of this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Polokwane City has won only 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • SuperSport United is winless in their last 5 games.
  • Only 1 of the last 5 matches involving Polokwane City featured more than 2 goals. The same statistic applies to SuperSport United.
  • In the 14th round of this season, Polokwane City defeated SuperSport United 1-0.

Match preview

Polokwane City can certainly count this season as a success. The Orange and Blacks are in sixth place and are even eyeing the third position, trailing by six points. However, making up that gap in four matches is almost impossible.

Recently, though, Polokwane City's results have dipped. In the last round, they lost to Sekhukhune 0-2, before that they were defeated by Orlando Pirates (0-1), and they beat Richards Bay (3-1). Over the last 5 matches, the Orange and Blacks have collected only three points.

As for SuperSport United, the mood in this club is quite the opposite. The Pretoria-based team, with a significant budget, is languishing in 15th place with 23 points. Even a managerial change mid-season hasn't helped.

In previous rounds, SuperSport played against direct competitors and had the chance to exit the promotion/relegation playoff zone, but first drew 0-0 with Cape Town City and then 1-1 against Marumo Gallants. Like Polokwane City, SuperSport United has also gathered three points from their last five matches.

Possible line-ups

  • Polokwane City: Sapunya, Matludi, Nikani, Nkaki, Nkwe, Kambala, Mafangule, Dlamini, Lethedi, Appolis, Chauke
  • SuperSport United: Goss, Mobbie, Okon, Lakau, Ndebele, Ndlovu, Moralo, Lungu, Mabo, Molosane, Nurkovic.

Polokwane City vs SuperSport United prediction

SuperSport has struggled throughout the season, while Polokwane City will try to break their streak of bad results. I'm betting on a home win in this game.

