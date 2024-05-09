Polokwane City vs Sekhukhune United prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.05 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 11th, in the 28th round match of the South African Premier League, Polokwane City will play at home against Sekhukhune United. The match will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. The match analysis and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Polokwane City

Polokwane City has already resolved all their tournament tasks. They are in ninth place and can't theoretically drop into the relegation zone, having a ten-point gap from it. There's also practically no chance of rising above seventh place. This is an excellent result for a team that was promoted just last season. In the previous round, Polokwane City played a 0-0 draw against Richards Bay, and before that, they narrowly defeated Cape Town Spurs.

Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune is having their best season ever. Currently, the "Ezimnyama Ngenkani" occupy fourth place, while their best historical position was seventh. However, with three rounds to go, it's unlikely they'll climb higher, as they are nine points behind third place. In their last five matches, Sekhukhune has only managed one victory, drawing 1-1 against SuperSport United in the last match. Their last victory was in the 24th round against league underdogs Cape Town Spurs (1-0).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 6th round, Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United played a 0-0 draw.

This match will only be the second meeting in history between these teams.

Polokwane City vs Sekhukhune United prediction

Both teams are not in their best form. Predicting a winner is very difficult, so my bet is that both teams will score.