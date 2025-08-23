RU RU ES ES FR FR
Polokwane City vs Durban City. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Polokwane City vs Durban City. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Polokwane City vs Durban City prediction
Polokwane City
26 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Durban City
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the upcoming Betway Premiership clash on August 26, Polokwane City will host Durban City — two sides from different weight classes, yet both have already made their mark this season. Read on for a closer look at both teams and our match prediction.

See also: TS Galaxy vs Siwelele prediction and betting tips 26 Аugust 2025

Match preview

The Limpopo side opened the season on a nervy note, alternating between wins and losses. Polokwane City traditionally relies on their home fixtures, with the support of their fans and familiar turf helping bridge the quality gap against stronger opponents. In attack, Polokwane counts on quick counterattacks and set pieces, but they struggle to create chances in possession-based play.

The team’s main headache remains the defense: in the opening rounds, they conceded far too easily, with instability in goal and defensive errors already costing Polokwane valuable points. However, recent matches have shown the team’s effort to build a more compact structure, focusing on pragmatic football. In the first three rounds, the team earned four points: a goalless home draw with Magezi, a narrow 1-0 away defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, and a 1-0 away win over Sivelele.

Durban City started the championship on a more confident note and currently look like solid mid-table contenders, capable of fighting for a top-half finish. Durban City showcase a modern playing style, emphasizing ball control and pressing in the midfield. The team makes great use of the flanks and frequently brings their full-backs into attack, adding variety to their offensive play.

This season, Durban have already notched up key wins over teams in the lower half of the table, giving them a steady accumulation of points. The squad looks organized and self-assured. The Sky Blues are unbeaten in six matches: the run began last season and has continued with wins over TS Galaxy, Chippa United, and a draw against Golden Arrows in the last round. The result: five wins and one draw in their last six matches, earning them an admirable fourth place in the table as of today.

Probable lineups

Polokwane City: Bwire, Mantosi, Mwundiela, Nkaki, Motsa, Kambala, Sebone, Kelepu, Mnguni, Dlamini, Tshabalala

Durban City: Keet, Mafate, Nkanana, De Kock, Mkhize, Domingo, Jodwana, Maseko, Kamatuka, Poggenpoel, Mokwena

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings between these teams, Durban City has four wins and Polokwane one
  • Durban City are unbeaten in six straight matches: five wins and a draw
  • No more than two goals have been scored in Polokwane’s last ten matches

Prediction

In my view, as with most games in South Africa, we shouldn’t expect a goal fest. I see Durban City as the favorites here: they are better organized and more prepared for the championship than their opponents. My prediction: Durban City not to lose and total goals under 2.5 at 2.05 odds.

