Polissya vs Santa Coloma prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 24 July 2025

On July 24, 2025, the Tatran Arena in Prešov will host the second qualifying round match of the UEFA Conference League between Ukrainian side Polissya and Andorran club Santa Coloma.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

This will be the first official meeting between Polissya and Santa Coloma.

Santa Coloma is one of the strongest clubs in Andorra with experience in European competitions.

In the first round, Santa Coloma overcame Bosnian side Borac with an aggregate score of 4-3.

Polissya has displayed a solid defensive performance in recent home matches.

This is a crucial opportunity for Polissya to make their mark on the European stage.

Polissya is making its debut in the Conference League qualifiers at this stage.

Match preview:

The second qualifying round clash between Polissya and Santa Coloma promises to be an intriguing and intense encounter. Polissya has been consistent in the Ukrainian championship, relying on a sturdy defense and a measured attacking line, averaging about one goal per match. Santa Coloma, meanwhile, brings a more dynamic attacking style and recently advanced with confidence past Bosnian side Borac. With the teams never having met before, the intrigue is only heightened, making the outcome unpredictable. Polissya will look to capitalize on home advantage and their experience in a stronger league, while Santa Coloma aims to impose a fast-paced, aggressive style, banking on attacking prowess and disciplined defending. Expect a tight battle for possession and initiative, where every mistake could prove decisive. The winner will take a significant step toward reaching the tournament's group stage, with fans set for a spectacle and drama right up to the final whistle.

Probable line-ups:

Polissya FC: Kudryk, Mykhailychenko, Chobotenko, Krushynskyi, Taylor, Nazarenko, Mustafayev, Andriyevskyi, Biton, Hutsulyak, Budkovskyi.

Santa Coloma: Alejandro Ruiz, Jete, Pablo Perez, Adrian Gomez, Miguel Lopez, Andres Garcia, Joaquinete, Alex Gomez, Franco de Jesus, Bilal El Bakkali, Victor Tellado.

Polissya vs Santa Coloma prediction:

Given the statistics and current form of both teams, this match promises to be tense and action-packed. Polissya will look to make the most of their home advantage and defensive stability, while Santa Coloma will try to repeat their first-round success and showcase their attacking firepower. However, the Ukrainian side is clearly of a higher caliber, and in my opinion, it's a safe bet to back Polissya individual total — over 2 goals in the match (odds 1.67).