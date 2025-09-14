RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Volleyball Poland vs Qatar. Prediction and bet for the match on September 15, 2025

Poland vs Qatar. Prediction and bet for the match on September 15, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Poland vs Qatar prediction Photo: https://en.volleyballworld.com/ Author unknown
Poland Poland
Volleyball World Championship 15 sep 2025, 09:30
Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena
Qatar Qatar
Prediction on game Total over 127,5
Odds: 1.8
On September 15, at the Volleyball World Championship, Poland and Qatar will face off. Here’s our prediction for the upcoming clash.

Poland

The Polish national team stands among the giants of world volleyball, and it's no surprise they top the rankings. The team clinched the latest Nations League title, defeating Italy in straight sets in the final.

Poland kicked off this World Championship with a win over Romania—34:32, 25:15, 25:19. The scoreline alone shows the first set was the toughest, but after that, they managed to break down their opponent. Poland is expected to top their group and contend for the title going forward. Three-time world champions, the Poles are in excellent form and are capable of repeating their triumph. The real test will begin in the knockout rounds, but for now, it’s crucial to hit peak form and build confidence.

Qatar

No one expects high results from the Qatari team at this tournament—even making it out of the group would be a huge success. In their opening match, they put up a decent fight against the Netherlands but lost in four sets—25:18, 25:23, 26:28, 25:23.

Regionally, Qatar has looked solid, finishing third in their last Asian tournament after defeating South Korea in the consolation final. For them, this upcoming game is more about gaining valuable experience against a top-tier opponent than realistically battling for victory. The group draw alone made it clear that a playoff berth was unlikely. Their best chance for a win likely comes in the final round against Romania.

Match prediction

Historically, these teams have never faced each other. In this matchup, Poland are the undisputed favorites, and bookmakers are confident that everything will be settled in three sets. It will be tough for Qatar to offer serious resistance, but the over 127.5 points total looks like a solid bet.

