Prediction on game W2(+27,5) Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Women's Volleyball World Championship is gradually picking up steam, and August 25 promises another round of exciting matchups. Here’s my prediction for the Poland vs Kenya clash.

Poland

Poland has established itself as a volleyball powerhouse, both in the men's and women's game. Their current form is easy to gauge—at the recent Nations League, they finished third, losing to Italy in the semifinals but bouncing back to defeat Japan in the consolation final.

The Polish team kicked off this World Championship with a win over Vietnam. Though they unexpectedly dropped the first set, they rallied to take the next three in a row, finishing with scores of 23:25, 25:10, 25:12, and 25:22. In their group, Poland will be battling Germany for the top spot, and looking ahead, they have their sights set on the title.

Kenya

While Kenya’s national team may look modest on the world stage, just two years ago they captured the African championship. Matches against top-tier teams are invaluable for gaining experience at major tournaments. Looking back at last year’s Olympics, the Kenyan squad found itself in a group with heavyweights like Brazil, Poland, and Japan, and unfortunately couldn’t take a single set in three matches.

This World Championship began for Kenya with a defeat to Germany—22:25, 8:25, 20:25. Still, in two of those sets, the team put up a respectable fight.

Head-to-head

The stats show these teams have met four times, with Poland coming out on top in every encounter. Their most recent match was at last year’s Olympics, where Kenya had little chance, falling in straight sets—14:25, 17:25, 15:25.

Prediction

There’s little doubt that Poland will close out this match in three sets. The real question is whether Kenya can offer any resistance. The African side isn’t as hopeless as they might seem, and I believe a bet on them with a +27.5 points handicap could pay off.