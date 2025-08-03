Poland vs Italy: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — August 3, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 184,5 Odds: 1.81 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 3rd in China, the winner of the Volleyball Nations League will be determined as Poland and Italy clash for the trophy. Here’s my exclusive prediction for this landmark event.

Poland

The Polish national team had a lackluster main round in the Nations League, winning only 8 out of 12 matches, which left them in a modest fifth place—but that was enough to secure a playoff spot. Let me remind you, though, that Poland currently tops the world rankings.

In the knockout stage, the Poles have shifted into high gear, not dropping a single set so far. In the quarterfinals, they swept Japan in straight sets—25:23, 26:24, 25:12. They then confidently dispatched Brazil, again needing just three sets—28:26, 25:19, 25:21. It seems the team was saving their energy specifically for these decisive matches.

Italy

Italy made it to the playoffs from second place, racking up 10 wins in 12 games. In the quarterfinals, they predictably overcame Cuba—25:18, 25:19, 20:25, 25:21. For a spot in the final, the Italians battled Slovenia; bookmakers had them as favorites and the "Squadra Azzurra" delivered, prevailing again in four sets—25:22, 22:25, 25:21, 25:18.

The team sits second in the world rankings, but a victory here could see them claim the top spot as well as the Nations League title.

H2H

It’s no surprise that these teams have a rich history of head-to-head clashes, with success going back and forth. In this edition of the Nations League, they produced a thrilling match where Italy edged out Poland in five sets—3:2, clinching the decider 15:11.

Prediction

Motivation will be sky-high—these are world-class teams and the trophy is on the line. Bookmakers aren’t naming a clear favorite, and for good reason—anything can happen. Betting on the outcome before the match feels like a lottery; it’s better to place live bets. At least four sets are expected, and ideally, we’ll see all five. I believe a bet on total points over 184.5 is both reasonable and promising.