Plymouth vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

In the 29th round of the Championship, Plymouth will grace its Home Park against West Bromwich. The match prediction for these teams is meticulously prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Plymouth

Following an auspicious start to the season, Plymouth anticipated a slight downturn. Nevertheless, the squad under the stewardship of Ian Foster currently holds a commendable 16th position, with a 5-point buffer from the relegation zone. The "Green Army" has been unable to secure victory in three consecutive Championship matches. In the preceding round, Plymouth succumbed to Leeds by a scoreline of 0-2, preceded by a draw against Coventry (2-2) and a defeat to Sunderland (1-3).

West Bromwich

Accumulating 52 points, the "Throstles" currently occupy the fifth position and contend for a place in the playoffs at the season's denouement. However, such contenders abound in the current season. For instance, Middlesbrough, positioned 13th, lags behind West Bromwich by 8 points and remains capable of closing the gap by season's end. In the previous round, Carlos Corberan's side succumbed to Southampton 0-2, while prior to that, West Bromwich prevailed over Cardiff City with a 2-0 victory.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Plymouth has never emerged victorious against West Bromwich in their historical encounters.

In the 12th round of the current season, West Bromwich and Plymouth played to a goalless draw.

Throughout their history, these teams have clashed merely 7 times, resulting in 5 victories for West Bromwich and 2 draws.

Plymouth vs. West Bromwich prediction

In the current Championship season, Plymouth boasts the sixth-best attack with 51 goals but falters defensively, conceding 54 goals. The likelihood of both teams scoring in this fixture is quite high. That's what I'm betting on.