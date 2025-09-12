Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The matchday 3 fixture of the Italian championship between Pisa and Udinese, scheduled for 14 September 2025, promises to be an intriguing clash between two sides with contrasting starts to the season and differing motivations.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Pisa have returned to Serie A after a long 34-year absence.

Pisa and Udinese have never faced each other before.

Pisa are winless in regular time for six consecutive matches.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last eight games.

Pisa have conceded five goals in their last five matches.

Match preview:

Pisa have not had the brightest of starts: after two rounds, they’ve picked up just one point and languish in the lower half of the table.

Pisa are still adjusting to the challenges of Serie A and clearly need improvement—both in defense and attack.

Udinese, on the other hand, look more promising. They’ve already secured a win over Inter (2-1), which has given the squad a significant morale boost.

Moreover, the team is solid at the back and looks to exploit counterattacks through their powerful forwards.

Probable lineups:

Pisa: Shemper, Lusuardi, Caracciolo, Canestrelli, Toure, Marin, Aebischer, Angori, Tramoni, Moreo, Maistrep.

Shemper, Lusuardi, Caracciolo, Canestrelli, Toure, Marin, Aebischer, Angori, Tramoni, Moreo, Maistrep. Udinese: Sava, Sole, Kristensen, Bertola, Atta, Ehizibue, Karlstrom, Piotrowski, Zemura, Devis, Bayo.

Pisa vs Udinese prediction:

Prediction: This is likely to be a low-scoring affair, with both teams expected to play cautiously—especially Pisa at home. Many analysts are leaning towards the “under 2.5 goals” option.

My prediction: total goals in the match — under 2.5 (odds 1.6).