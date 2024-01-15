Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-6.5) Odds: 1.95 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Within the regular NBA championship, a matchup between Phoenix and Sacramento is scheduled. The game will take place on the night of Wednesday, January 17, with the tip-off set for 03:00 Central European Time.

Phoenix Suns

Heading into the season, Phoenix was considered one of the main contenders for championship victory. However, the team's performance in the first half of the season, frankly speaking, has not been impressive. In 39 games, the Suns have secured 21 victories, positioning themselves in the play-in zone at the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. There are suspicions that the team can improve, making a playoff berth a plausible goal.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings look fairly confident this season, but reaching the playoffs will likely be the maximum achievement for this team. Sacramento possesses talented players, but it seems unlikely they can contend for high accolades. With 23 wins in 39 games, the team currently holds the sixth position in the Western Conference, yet it's doubtful they can aspire to more.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Phoenix has won the last two matchups.

Sacramento is on a two-game losing streak.

In the last four games against Phoenix, the Kings emerged victorious.

Match Prediction Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings

The hosts are in better form and are considered the favorites for the upcoming match. The prediction is for a victory for the Suns with a handicap of -6.5.