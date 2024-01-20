RU RU NG NG KE KE
Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Oliver White
Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction
Phoenix Suns Phoenix Suns
NBA 21 jan 2024, 19:00 Phoenix Suns - Indiana Pacers
Phoenix , Footprint Center
Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers
Prediction on game W2(+8)
Odds: 1.6

As part of the NBA regular season, there will be a matchup between Phoenix and Indiana. The game is scheduled to take place on the night of Monday, January 22, with a tip-off at 02:00 Central European Time.

Phoenix Suns

Before the start of the season, the Suns were considered one of the main favorites for the new campaign. However, a not entirely convincing start raises questions about the team's performance. After 41 games played, Phoenix is in the play-in zone, holding the seventh place in the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, they are just one win away from the top six, and there is still plenty of time to improve their game and comfortably secure a spot in the playoffs.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have been performing well this season. In addition to reaching the finals of the In-season Tournament, where Indiana lost to the Lakers, the team has shown decent results in the regular season. After 42 games, the Pacers share the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with the Miami Heat. It's worth noting that the star newcomer Pascal Siakam has already made his debut for the team.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Phoenix is on a four-game winning streak.
  • Indiana has won only once in the last four away games.
  • The last five games between these teams ended with victories for the Suns.

Match Prediction Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers

I think we can expect an interesting and tense match between two strong teams. My bet is on Indiana to win with a +8 point spread.

Prediction on game W2(+8)
Odds: 1.6

