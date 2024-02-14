Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons prediction and betting tips on February 15, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-11,5) Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Thursday, in the regular NBA championship, there will be a plethora of basketball matches, including the encounter between the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons. Our analysts have compiled a prediction for this match.

Phoenix Suns

The season has been challenging for Phoenix, considering the caliber of their roster, which could have contended for conference leadership, yet the club currently sits sixth in the West. In their recent encounter, they managed to defeat direct competitor Sacramento on their home court with a score of 130-125. This victory marked their fourth win in five matches, a testament to their excellent form. When you have players like Durant, Booker, and Bill, the only aim should be contending for the title.

Detroit Pistons

For Detroit, there are no prospects; they are the worst team in the league with a record of 8 wins and 43 losses. In their recent match, the Pistons predictably succumbed to the Lakers on the road with a score of 111-125. At times, it seems as though the basketball players are simply fulfilling contracts, boasting their presence in the NBA. If relegation were a concept in the championship, Detroit would undoubtedly be the prime candidate for demotion, given their consistently weak results.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The opponents met once this season, with Phoenix securing an away victory with a score of 120-106.

Recently, the Suns have excelled at home, winning six consecutive matches.

Detroit appears helpless on the road, suffering 22 defeats in 26 encounters.

Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons Prediction

Bookmakers harbor no doubts about the Suns' victory, as Detroit genuinely appears to be a passable opponent. The match should unfold with a clear advantage for Phoenix, who will aim to keep their opponents at a comfortable distance on the scoreboard. Placing a wager on the hosts' success with a handicap of -11.5 points seems viable.