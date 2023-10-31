Phoenix Suns - San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs prediction
Phoenix Suns Phoenix Suns
NBA Yesterday, 21:00 Phoenix Suns - San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix , Footprint center
San Antonio Spurs San Antonio Spurs
In the framework of the regular season of the National Basketball Association, there will be a match between Milwaukee and Miami. The meeting will take place at the Footprint Center on the night of Wednesday, November 1. The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 CET.

Phoenix Suns

The club was founded in 1968 in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. Since then, the Suns have reached the Finals three times (1976, 1993, 2021), but have never won the NBA title.

Last season, Phoenix lost to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals, and head coach Monty Williams was retired. The Suns were led by Frank Vogel, who led the star-studded Lakers to a championship in 2020. By the way, Phoenix also has a superstar in the lineup. Kevin Durant has been playing for the Suns since the beginning of 2023.

By the way, the team is one of the main favorites to win this season.

In the opening game of the season, Phoenix pulled out a victory over Golden State (108-104) in the last quarter of the game. Then the Suns lost to the Lakers and dealt with Utah.

San Antonio Spurs

The team was founded in 1967 in San Antonio, Texas. The Spurs have five wins in the NBA titles. Only the Lakers, Boston, Chicago and Golden State have more. The team has missed just four playoffs all-time in the NBA, which is the best of any team. The Spurs won all five of their titles with the legendary Tim Duncan under Gregg Popovich, who has led the team since 1996.

The Spurs started the new season with a 119-126 loss to Dallas. Then the Spurs defeated Houston in overtime and lost to the Clippers. In the lineup we can highlight the first number one of the draft-2023 Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old is 222 cm tall and should become one of the NBA's top stars in the near future.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Phoenix has lost only once in the last six games on their home court.
  • The Spurs have won only two of their previous 12 away games.
  • Phoenix has won the last nine head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Phoenix looks like a clear favorite in this matchup. I think Durant and company will get a convincing win. My bet is a win for the Suns with a -6 handicap.

