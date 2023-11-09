RU RU NG NG
Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction
Phoenix Suns Phoenix Suns
NBA 10 nov 2023, 21:00 Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix , Footprint Center
Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers
Prediction on game Win Phoenix Suns
In the framework of the regular NBA season, there will be a match between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. The meeting will take place at the Footprint Center on the night of November 11. The game is scheduled to start at 04:00 CET.

Phoenix Suns

Last season, Phoenix lost to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals, and head coach Monty Williams was sent down. The Suns were led by Frank Vogel, who led the star-studded Lakers to a season in 2020. By the way, Phoenix also has a superstar in the lineup. Kevin Durant has been playing for the Suns since the beginning of 2023. By the way, the team is one of the main favorites to win this season.

In the opening game of the season, Phoenix pulled out a victory over Golden State (108:104) in the last quarter of the game. Then the Suns lost to the Lakers and defeated Utah. Then followed a series of defeats (by Philadelphia and twice by San Antonio). However, in the last two games, the Suns defeated Detroit and Chicago in overtime, which allows them to take 8th place in the West with an equal balance of wins and losses.

Los Angeles Lakers

The "lakers" started the new season in an average way. The team defeated Phoenix and Orlando, but lost to Denver and Sacramento. The Lakers have two NBA superstars in their lineup - the legendary LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In recent games, the Lakers defeated the Clippers in overtime, but lost by just one point to Miami and crushed Orlando. And in the last game, the Lakers lost to Houston by 34 points.

Anthony Davis and Hachimura are questionable for the next game. The American has a groin injury, and the Japanese injured his eye in the last game.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The Lakers have lost three games in a row.
  • Phoenix has won the last five head-to-head meetings against the Lakers on their court.

Prediction

The home team definitely has fewer personnel problems, although they do not perform perfectly, but they are much better than the Californians. I think the Suns have a better chance to win this game. That will be my bet.

