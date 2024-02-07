RU RU NG NG
Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Today, 19:30 Philadelphia 76ers - Golden State Warriors
Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Golden State Warriors
Among the plethora of NBA regular season games scheduled for Thursday, we have directed our attention to the clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors, with our analysts crafting a forecast for this encounter.

Philadelphia 76ers

Until recently, Philadelphia had been performing well this season, being among the frontrunners in the conference, displaying consistent results. However, the team has suffered six losses in seven matches lately, primarily due to the absence of their leader, Joel Embiid, who underwent surgery and will not return to the court until the end of the regular season, casting doubts on his availability for the playoffs. Currently occupying fifth place in the East, the team needs to regain stability. Besides their main star, four other basketballers will also be unavailable.

Golden State Warriors

The "Warriors" are once again in search of stability, currently occupying the 11th position in the West, trailing the top ten by a significant margin of four wins, albeit with five games in hand. In their last match, the team secured a victory on the road against Brooklyn with a score of 109-98. This mentioned victory marked their third win in four matches, indicating signs of progress. The primary objective for Steve Kerr's men is to break into the top ten. Peyton and Chris Paul will miss the upcoming match, while Wiggins' participation remains uncertain.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have already clashed once this season, approximately a week ago, with Golden State securing a home victory with a score of 119-107.
  • The "Warriors" have won only nine out of 21 away games.
  • Philadelphia struggles in most of its matches without Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction

A high-profile battle awaits us, with no clear favorite emerging, although the odds for the success of the visitors are beginning to decline. We also favor the "Warriors" as they are in desperate need of victories, and Philadelphia has yet to learn how to play without their leader, as evidenced by their recent results. We will take the risk and bet on a clean victory for the Golden State Warriors.

