Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Jason Collins
Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets prediction
Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Today, 19:30 Philadelphia 76ers - Denver Nuggets
Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets
Among the NBA matchups scheduled for January 17, we've taken notice of the clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets. An exclusive match forecast for these teams can be found on the pages of our resource.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is performing well in the regular season, currently holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference with 25 wins in 38 games. In their last game, the 76ers defeated the Houston Rockets 124-115 on their home court, with Joel Embiid delivering an impressive performance, scoring 41 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Securing a spot in the playoffs should not be a problem for them, as difficulties typically arise in the postseason. Five players will miss this game due to injuries.

Denver Nuggets

The defending champions are also having a strong season, sitting in third place in the Western Conference with 28 wins in 41 games. In their last match, the Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-109 at home, with Jokic, Murray, and Porter each scoring 25 points. Considering the current level of basketball, Denver has a chance to defend their title, although it will be challenging. The team faces three key absences ahead of this matchup.

Head-to-Head History

The teams have not played against each other this year, but in the previous season, they exchanged home victories, with a minimum of 227 points scored in those encounters.

Match prediction - Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets

We can expect an exciting clash between strong teams that hold high positions in their respective conferences. Initially, there was no clear favorite in this matchup, but now the odds on the home team have slightly decreased, likely due to the home court advantage. Anticipating a high-scoring game, we place our bet on the total points being over 225.5.

Prediction on game Total over 225,5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
