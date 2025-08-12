Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the second round of the Egyptian Premier League, Petrojet and Kahraba Ismailia will lock horns in Cairo on Friday, August 15. The match is set to kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. I’m tipping this clash to be a low-scoring affair.

Match preview

Petrojet made their return to the top flight of Egyptian football last season after a five-year absence. This team boasts attacking potential and, in recent campaigns, has made a point of playing proactive football, constantly creating dangerous chances in the opponent’s box.

The club is known for its counter-attacking style, but Petrojet’s defense often proves to be a weak link, sometimes leading to conceded goals and added pressure on the side. Last season, the team finished in a respectable eighth place—a solid achievement by all accounts.

Over the summer, the club was active in the transfer market and significantly reshaped its squad. Several players left as free agents, making way for a host of qualified new signings.

In the opening round, Petrojet faced Ismaily away and managed to take a point. They could have even snatched a win, as their opponents played the last 15 minutes with ten men, but Petrojet couldn’t find a way past Gamal in goal.

Kahraba Ismailia are the new boys in the Egyptian Premier League. The club earned promotion to the top division for the first time in their history following last season’s campaign.

This side traditionally relies on a balanced approach and a solid defense. The club is recognized for its discipline and strong organization in midfield, allowing them to control the tempo and keep errors to a minimum.

Despite their conservative style, Kahraba can still create dangerous chances and are quick to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes. Last season, they were the top scorers in Division 2, racking up an impressive 67 goals in 38 matches.

Their Premier League debut was predictably tough. Kahraba suffered a narrow defeat to El Gouna at home, even though they matched their opponents for much of the game. Inexperience at this level certainly played a role for most of their squad, but the team’s performance was promising and offers hope for the season ahead.

Match facts

Petrojet have not scored or conceded in their last two matches.

Petrojet have won just one of their last six home games.

Kahraba have lost only three matches since the start of 2025.

Kahraba are unbeaten in their last 11 away games.

Petrojet average 0.7 goals per home match, while Kahraba average 1.6 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Petrojet : Salah, Haggag, Reyad, Kenawy, Mohamed, Okasha, Hamdan, El-Gamal, Ibrahim, Ben Moussa, Bahbah.

: Salah, Haggag, Reyad, Kenawy, Mohamed, Okasha, Hamdan, El-Gamal, Ibrahim, Ben Moussa, Bahbah. Kahraba Ismailia: El-Gabri, Yehya, Elkhashab, Abuzra, El-Fayoumi, Hani, Sheta, Silla, Koshari, Ounaem, Shika.

H2H

The teams have faced each other just twice: both times Petrojet prevailed, 1-0 and 4-0.

Prediction

This is expected to be a tight contest, but don’t count on a goal fest. As favorites, Petrojet will try to dictate the tempo, but their defensive frailties could be an issue. My recommendation: back the under 2.5 total goals market.