Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Will Petrojet break their losing streak?

Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Will Petrojet break their losing streak?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/PJSCOfficial
Petrojet Petrojet
Premier League Egypt 05 may 2025, 10:00 Petrojet - Ceramica Cleopatra
-
- : -
Egypt,
Ceramica Cleopatra Ceramica Cleopatra
The fourth-round match of the Egyptian Premier League championship group between Petrojet and Ceramica Cleopatra will take place on Monday, May 5. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my bet for this game.

Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Petrojet have lost their last three matches, conceding at least three goals in each.
  • Ceramica Cleopatra are unbeaten in three games: two wins and one draw.
  • Petrojet have the weakest defense in the Premier League championship group.
  • Ceramica Cleopatra score more than 1.5 goals per game in 78% of their matches, Petrojet — in 67%.
  • Ceramica Cleopatra have only lost to nil in 9% of their games this season.
  • Ceramica Cleopatra have scored at least one goal in ten straight matches.
  • The teams have met twice before. Ceramica Cleopatra won both encounters by the same scoreline: 4-1.

Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Match preview

Petrojet broke into the top nine of the league and are now competing in the championship group. The team sits eighth in the table, with 25 points from 20 rounds. The best they can hope for now is fifth place, which is seven points away with five rounds remaining. However, their form is far from impressive: three straight defeats and the group’s leakiest defense.

Ceramica Cleopatra are sixth in the standings, with 27 points from 19 rounds, five points off fifth place. The team is in decent form: three wins, a draw, and one loss in their last five outings. Their sole defeat came last round against National Bank of Egypt, 2-4. Even so, their attack is firing—at least one goal scored in ten consecutive matches.

Probable lineups

  • Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Shokry, Ramadan, Nabil, Teka, Adel, Ibrahim, Waiou, Gaber, Rayyan, Antar

Prediction

This is a clash between two sides in the lower half of the Premier League championship group standings. With neither team under real table pressure, my bet is on the match total over two goals at odds of 1.58.

