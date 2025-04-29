Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader?

Prediction on game Win Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.43 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Wednesday, April 30, a Premier League Egypt championship group match between Petrojet and Al Ahly will take place. The match kicks off at 19:00 Central European Time. I offer you a bet on the winner of this encounter.

Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Match facts and head-to-head

Petrojet has lost the last two matches with a total goal difference of 1:8.

Al Ahly has been unable to win in four consecutive matches: three draws and one loss.

In the last ten encounters, Al Ahly suffered four defeats, drew three times, and won three times.

In the Premier League, Al Ahly has scored 31 goals — the third-best attack in the championship.

This season, Al Ahly has won 39% of matches with a clean sheet, while Petrojet has 15%.

Only 6% of Al Ahly's matches were lost without scoring, compared to Petrojet's 15%.

Petrojet has never defeated Al Ahly in the history of their encounters.

In the previous meeting, Al Ahly defeated the opponent 2:1.

Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Match preview

Petrojet managed to break into the championship group of the Premier League but is currently at the bottom of the standings. Talking about competing for third place is difficult — they are 15 points behind the third team, with only six rounds remaining. The team's form is also worrying — the last two matches ended in defeats with a total score of 1:8. Despite starting with a 2:1 victory in the championship group, facing a rival like Al Ahly will be extremely challenging.

Al Ahly continues to fight for the Premier League title. The team is in second place in the table and is only four points behind the leader. In the first two rounds of the championship group, they failed to secure victories: a technical defeat 0:3 against Zamalek and a 1:1 draw with the leader — Pyramids. Currently, the team is on a four-match winless streak across all competitions — three draws and one defeat. During this time, Al Ahly was eliminated from the Egyptian League Cup and the CAF Champions League. With only six league matches remaining, all efforts will be focused on attempting to win a third consecutive title.

Probable line-ups

Al Ahly: El-Shenawy, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hany, Dari, Al-Aash, Attia, Ashour, Reda, Gradishar, Mohamed

Prediction

After being knocked out of all tournaments, Al Ahly has only one front left — the Premier League. I think the team will definitely aim for victory in this match to continue the chase for the championship title. My bet is on the guests' victory with odds of 1.43.