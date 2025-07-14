Petrocub vs Birkirkara: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

Prediction on game Win CS Petrocub Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 17, 2025, the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round will see Moldova's Petrocub take on Malta's Birkirkara. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet for this encounter.

See also: Klaksvik vs SJK prediction and betting tips 17 July 2025

Match preview

The Moldovan championship has just kicked off, and Petrocub have already played three rounds, collecting 7 points to sit in third place.

Last season was historic for the Moldovan side as they reached the group stage of European competition for the first time ever. While their Conference League campaign wasn’t particularly successful, the squad gained invaluable experience.

Birkirkara are among the top teams in the Maltese league. Last season, Stefano De Angelis’ men finished runners-up, falling to Hamrun Spartans in the final.

Heading into the first leg, few gave the Maltese side much of a chance, but Birkirkara managed to edge out a narrow win and now hold a solid opportunity to advance.

Probable lineups

Petrocub: Smalenea – Zhardan, Bors, Nga, Pletikă, Pușcaș – Lungu, Djou, Bogachuk – Rotaru, Popescu

Birkirkara: Martinez – Mina, Marjanović, Micallef – Lacunza, Makoma, Satariano, Maidana – Acheampong, Sasere, Makula

Match facts and head-to-head

5 of Petrocub’s last 7 matches have featured over 2.5 goals

8 of Birkirkara’s last 10 matches have seen over 2.5 goals

The first meeting between these sides ended with a 1-0 win for Birkirkara.

Prediction

Petrocub need a win, and despite their struggles in the first leg, the Moldovan club has what it takes to get a result at home. A narrow victory or even a penalty shootout can’t be ruled out, but the optimal pick is a Petrocub win at odds of 1.78.