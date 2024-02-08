RU RU NG NG
Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans prediction
In the 19th round of the Australian NBL, there will be a match between Perth and Cairns. The meeting will take place on Saturday, February 10th. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 Central European Time.

Perth Wildcats

This season, the team looks more than confident. With just one victory needed in the remaining three matches, they can secure the second place and advance directly to the playoff semifinals. Even with three potential losses, the Wildcats are likely to maintain their second position. The Illawarra Hawks are the only team theoretically capable of catching up and surpassing Perth, but they cannot afford any mistakes and must win all their remaining matches while hoping that Perth loses theirs.

Cairns Taipans

Cairns is still in the fight. Despite currently holding the eighth position, the team still retains slight chances for a positive final result. However, the Taipans are facing two matches against the championship leaders — Perth Wildcats and Melbourne United. A loss in one of these matches will likely end Cairns' ambitions. Interestingly, both Perth and Melbourne are unlikely to be highly motivated as they have almost guaranteed their places in the semifinals.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • Perth has lost their last two home matches.
  • The Taipans are on a three-game losing streak.
  • This season, the Wildcats have defeated their upcoming opponent twice.

Perth Wildcats - Cairns Taipans Prediction

Considering the recent match results, it's hard to believe in the success of the visitors. I think Perth won't have any problems in this match, so I'll bet on their victory with a handicap of -6.

Prediction on game W1(-6)
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
