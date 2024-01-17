RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction
Perth Wildcats Perth Wildcats
NBL 19 jan 2024, 04:30 Perth Wildcats - Brisbane Bullets
Perth , RAC Arena
Brisbane Bullets Brisbane Bullets
Prediction on game Total over 177.5
Odds: 1.78
As part of the 16th round of the Australian NBL, a match between the Perth Wildcats and Brisbane Bullets is scheduled for Friday, January 19. The game is set to start at 11:30 Central European Time.

Perth Wildcats

Perth is off to an excellent start this season and currently sits in second place in the Australian NBL standings. The team is only trailing behind Melbourne United and, particularly at home, is the best team in the league. While not exceptionally high-scoring, the Wildcats have managed to secure 13 victories in 20 matches.

Brisbane Bullets

Brisbane Bullets currently maintain a balanced record for the season, with 11 wins and 11 losses. The team is one of three with such statistics. The Bullets are positioned in fifth place, trailing Tasmania and Sydney only due to a negative points difference in the season.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Perth Wildcats have scored at least 100 points in their last five consecutive matches.
  • Both teams are on a four-game winning streak.
  • In this season, the teams have already exchanged away victories.

Prediction for the Perth Wildcats - Brisbane Bullets Match

Despite both teams being in good form, bookmakers give preference to the home team. Considering all factors, I suggest placing a bet on the total points, specifically over 177.5.

