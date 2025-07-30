Perth Glory vs Milan: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 31 at 12:20 Central European Time, Perth Glory will face AC Milan in a friendly club match. This game marks the first-ever meeting between these two teams. Check out our team analysis and potential outcome below.



See also: FC Seoul vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips 31 July 2025

Match preview

A few days ago, Perth Glory were knocked out of the Australia Cup in the round of 16, losing to Wellington Phoenix on penalties (1-1 in regular time). With a gap opening up in their official schedule, the club decided to fill it with a high-profile clash against the Italian giants.

Last A-League season, Perth Glory finished rock bottom in the regular stage: 13th place with just 17 points from 26 matches. The team posted the league's worst attack and leakiest defense: only 22 goals scored and 56 conceded. David Zdrilic’s side failed to capitalize on chances up front, and their defense was repeatedly undone by basic mistakes, which ultimately cost them dearly.

Milan, after facing two English powerhouses—Liverpool and Arsenal—are now heading to Australia to take on the league underdogs. In their first pre-season outing, the Rossoneri narrowly lost to Arsenal (1-0), but bounced back with an emphatic 4-2 win over Liverpool.

It’s been a transformative off-season for the Rossoneri: Massimiliano Allegri has returned to the club after a 12-year absence, while Luka Modrić and Samuele Ricci have been brought in to reinforce central midfield following Reijnders’ €55 million move to Manchester City. The squad is embracing new challenges and working hard to build chemistry both on and off the pitch.

Probable line-ups

Perth Glory: Sale, Risdon, Majekodunmi, Wootton, Sutton, Ostler, Gomulka, Timmins, Blair, Sulemani, Anasmo

Milan: Maignan, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Bartezaghi, Ricci, Fofana, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leão

Match facts and H2H

This is the first-ever meeting between the teams

Milan have conceded in six of their last seven matches

Perth Glory have conceded in 8 of their last ten matches

Prediction

This game has all the makings of an exhibition match: Milan don’t visit Australia often. The Italian visitors are unlikely to go full throttle, which should give Perth Glory some freedom on the pitch and opportunities to create chances. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.74.