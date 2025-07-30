RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Perth Glory vs Milan: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025

Perth Glory vs Milan: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Perth Glory vs AC Milan prediction Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Perth Glory
Perth Glory Perth Glory Schedule Perth Glory News Perth Glory Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
31 july 2025, 06:20
- : -
International,
AC Milan
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 31 at 12:20 Central European Time, Perth Glory will face AC Milan in a friendly club match. This game marks the first-ever meeting between these two teams. Check out our team analysis and potential outcome below.

See also: FC Seoul vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips 31 July 2025

Match preview

A few days ago, Perth Glory were knocked out of the Australia Cup in the round of 16, losing to Wellington Phoenix on penalties (1-1 in regular time). With a gap opening up in their official schedule, the club decided to fill it with a high-profile clash against the Italian giants.

Last A-League season, Perth Glory finished rock bottom in the regular stage: 13th place with just 17 points from 26 matches. The team posted the league's worst attack and leakiest defense: only 22 goals scored and 56 conceded. David Zdrilic’s side failed to capitalize on chances up front, and their defense was repeatedly undone by basic mistakes, which ultimately cost them dearly.

Milan, after facing two English powerhouses—Liverpool and Arsenal—are now heading to Australia to take on the league underdogs. In their first pre-season outing, the Rossoneri narrowly lost to Arsenal (1-0), but bounced back with an emphatic 4-2 win over Liverpool.

It’s been a transformative off-season for the Rossoneri: Massimiliano Allegri has returned to the club after a 12-year absence, while Luka Modrić and Samuele Ricci have been brought in to reinforce central midfield following Reijnders’ €55 million move to Manchester City. The squad is embracing new challenges and working hard to build chemistry both on and off the pitch.

Probable line-ups

Perth Glory: Sale, Risdon, Majekodunmi, Wootton, Sutton, Ostler, Gomulka, Timmins, Blair, Sulemani, Anasmo

Milan: Maignan, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Bartezaghi, Ricci, Fofana, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leão

Match facts and H2H

  • This is the first-ever meeting between the teams
  • Milan have conceded in six of their last seven matches
  • Perth Glory have conceded in 8 of their last ten matches

Prediction

This game has all the makings of an exhibition match: Milan don’t visit Australia often. The Italian visitors are unlikely to go full throttle, which should give Perth Glory some freedom on the pitch and opportunities to create chances. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.74.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction Club Friendlies Today, 21:30 Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025 Manchester United Odds: 2.3 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
France vs Slovenia prediction League of Nations 31 july 2025, 03:00 France vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 31, 2025 France Odds: 1.83 Slovenia Bet now 1xBet
Gyori ETO vs Pyunik prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Gyori ETO Odds: 1.96 Pyunik Bet now 1xBet
Spaeri vs Austria Wien prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:00 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Spaeri Odds: 1.71 Austria Wien Recommended Mostbet
Nomme JK Kalju vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 12:45 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Nomme JK Kalju Odds: 1.78 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now Mostbet
AIK vs Paide Linnameeskond prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 AIK Odds: 1.94 Paide Linnameeskond Bet now Melbet
Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat Armenia prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Universitatea Cluj Odds: 1.57 Ararat Armenia Recommended Mostbet
Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi Odds: 2.92 Omonia Nicosia Bet now Melbet
FC Milsami Orhei vs Buducnost Podgorica prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 FC Milsami Orhei Odds: 1.75 Buducnost Podgorica Bet now Melbet
Zimbru vs FC Astana prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:00 Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Zimbru Odds: 1.6 FC Astana Recommended Mostbet
Brondby IF vs HB Torshavn prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:30 Brøndby vs HB Torshavn: who will advance to the next qualifying round? Brondby IF Odds: 1.7 HB Torshavn Bet now 1xBet
Beitar Jerusalem vs Sutjeska prediction Europa Conference League 31 july 2025, 13:30 Beitar Jerusalem vs Sutjeska prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025 Beitar Jerusalem Odds: 1.86 Sutjeska Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians 31 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje 31 july 2025, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic 31 july 2025, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:25 Tigres Sign Marco Farfán as Their Fourth Reinforcement for Apertura 2025 Football news Today, 18:05 Luka Jovic Won’t Join Cruz Azul as Club Backs Mexican Forwards Instead Football news Today, 17:45 Racing Sends Two Youngsters Abroad, Clearing Roster Spots Ahead of Potential Moves Football news Today, 17:20 Russo Cuts Rojo, Saracchi and Lema From Boca Squad: No Training, No Locker Room Access Football news Today, 17:18 Rodrigo De Paul Cleared for Inter Miami Debut Football news Today, 17:02 Former Barcelona player bitten by dog in private parts Football news Today, 16:40 Former Mamelodi Sundowns Player to Sign with Liverpool Football news Today, 16:20 River’s Discarded Players Still in Limbo as Transfer Window Advances Football news Today, 16:10 Messi Leads Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Opener Against Atlas Football news Today, 15:28 Three goalkeepers in 20 minutes. A wild situation unfolded in the UEFA Champions League qualifying match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores