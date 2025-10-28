Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 31, 2025, in the third round of the Australian A-League, Perth Glory will host Melbourne Victory. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Perth Glory

Perth Glory are one of the weakest clubs in the Australian A-League. For the past two seasons, the team has occupied the bottom spots in the league table. Last season, they collected just 17 points, scored 22 goals, and conceded 56.

As for the start of the current season, Perth have also struggled. They were immediately knocked out of the Australian Cup, losing to Wellington Phoenix on penalties. In the league, they started with a 2-2 draw at home against the same Wellington Phoenix and then suffered a heavy 0-4 away defeat to Melbourne City.

Regarding home meetings against Melbourne Victory, Perth have faced certain difficulties. In the last five encounters, they have won only once, losing the other four matches.

Melbourne Victory

Unlike their upcoming opponent, Melbourne Victory are a club that consistently competes at the top of the championship race. For the past two seasons, the team has finished in high positions in the regular season. Two seasons ago, they finished 3rd, and last season they ended up 5th. In both seasons, they reached the finals.

Two seasons ago, they lost the final to Central Coast Mariners 1-3, while last season they were defeated in the final derby against Melbourne City 0-1, finishing as runners-up once again.

As for the current season, Melbourne Victory had a rather shaky start. In the Australia Cup, they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Olympic Kingsway, a team from the NPL Western Australia. In the league, they started with a 0-0 home draw against Auckland, and in their next match suffered a heavy 2-5 defeat to Newcastle Jets.

Regarding head-to-head meetings against Perth Glory, Melbourne have a clear advantage — they have won the last seven encounters between the sides.

Probable Lineups

Perth Glory: Sutton, Wales, Risdon, Wootton, Kaltack, Ostler, Despotovski, Bozinovski, O'Neill, Kucharski, Taggart

Sutton, Wales, Risdon, Wootton, Kaltack, Ostler, Despotovski, Bozinovski, O'Neill, Kucharski, Taggart Melbourne Victory: Duncan, Davidson, Jackson, Esposito, Inserra, Valadon, Stella, Jelacic, Genreau, Clarismario, Vergos

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have lost 5 of their last 6 matches.

Perth Glory have conceded first in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Melbourne Victory have won or drawn 8 of their last 9 matches.

Each of Melbourne Victory’s last 4 away matches were scored over 3.5 goals.

Melbourne Victory have won each of the last 7 head-to-head meetings.

The last 6 head-to-head matches were scored under 3.5 goals.

Perth Glory — Melbourne Victory Prediction

Both teams enter this clash having had an unconvincing start to the season. Neither side has recorded a win so far, and both were eliminated from the cup competitions, failing to secure victories in their first two league matches. However, it should be noted that the level of the teams is quite different. Perth Glory are persistent underdogs in the league, while Melbourne Victory have reached the finals in the past two seasons. Head-to-head meetings clearly favor Melbourne Victory, who have won the last seven encounters. Therefore, we can expect an open, attacking game in this match, as both teams will be eager to claim their first victories of the season and create chances at both ends of the pitch. My bet for this match – Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.5.