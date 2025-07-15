Pen-y-Bont vs Kauno Žalgiris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025

Prediction on game Win FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday, July 17, in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round, Pen-y-Bont will host Kauno Žalgiris.

Key facts and head-to-head stats:

Žalgiris secured a confident 3-0 victory in the first leg.

Žalgiris controlled 62% of possession in the opening match.

The Lithuanian side are on a five-match winning streak.

Corner stats in the first leg: Žalgiris - 8, Pen-y-Bont - 3.

This was the only head-to-head encounter in the clubs' history.

Match preview:

The return leg of the Conference League tie between Pen-y-Bont and Žalgiris promises an intense battle after the Lithuanian club’s convincing 3-0 win in the first match. Žalgiris displayed impressive discipline, dominated possession, and were clinical in attack, capitalizing on an own goal and precise finishes from Sirgedas and Pavlovic. Pen-y-Bont now face a steep uphill battle, needing to fix defensive lapses that proved costly last time. Despite the tough situation, the home side will look to their fans for a boost in hopes of narrowing the deficit. However, considering both teams’ form and the stats, Žalgiris remain clear favorites and are widely expected to maintain their advantage and progress to the next round.

Probable line-ups:

Pen-y-Bont: Jenkins — Kirkough, Henderson, Smith, Roberts — Thompson, Williams — Miller, Brown, Evans — Davies.

Žalgiris: Weiner — Grubauskas, Pavlovic, Stulga, Petrunas — Sirgedas, Vanagas, Jankunas — Daukantas, Kazakov, Zubas.

Pen-y-Bont vs Kauno Žalgiris prediction:

Žalgiris are clear favorites: even if Pen-y-Bont throw everything forward at home, overcoming a three-goal deficit is a tall order. Most likely, the Lithuanians will not only protect their lead but could also find the net at least once on the road. Pen-y-Bont might have a chance for an early goal, but that’s unlikely to be enough to overturn the aggregate. My prediction: Žalgiris to win the match (odds 1.54)