Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025

The return leg of the ASEAN Champions Cup semi-final will take place on Wednesday at the BG Stadium, where local side Pathum United will host Buriram United. The first meeting between these teams ended with a 3-1 victory for Buriram United. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this match with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Pathum United approach this match off the back of a thrilling 4-4 home draw in their last Thai League round against Sukhothai. Overall, in their last five matches, the club has suffered only one defeat, with two wins and two draws. As a result, they finished third in the Thai League standings, collecting 53 points from 30 matches.

Pathum United looked confident during the group stage of the ASEAN Champions Cup, going unbeaten in all five rounds. The team picked up three wins and shared the points twice with PSM Makassar and Thanh Hoa. In the away leg against Buriram United, the "Rabbits" put up a fight and played on equal terms, but eventually lost 1-3. Overturning such a deficit will be a major challenge, even on home soil.

Buriram United, on the other hand, had a stellar season and clinched the league title, edging out their main rivals Bangkok United by a single point. However, nerves were jangling towards the end, as everything was decided in the final round after back-to-back defeats. But when it mattered most against Nong Bua, Buriram delivered a statement performance, thrashing their opponents 7-0.

In the group stage of the ASEAN Champions Cup, they finished second, trailing Khon Kaen by five points. In the first semi-final, Buriram secured a 3-1 home victory over Pathum, but their spot in the final is far from guaranteed. It's also worth noting that in the AFC Champions League, the team enjoyed a solid run to the quarter-finals, where they were eventually thrashed 0-3 by future champions Al-Ahli.

Probable line-ups

Pathum United : Dokmaikaew P., Hwang Myung-Hyun, Gomis S., Ballini M., Chulthong V., Yeoyen S. (c), Notsuda G., Nontasila S., Raniel, bin Fandi Ahmad I., Fandi I

: Dokmaikaew P., Hwang Myung-Hyun, Gomis S., Ballini M., Chulthong V., Yeoyen S. (c), Notsuda G., Nontasila S., Raniel, bin Fandi Ahmad I., Fandi I Buriram United: Butprom Ch., Boakye M., Haiprakhon S., Ko Myung-Sok, Maikami R., Rattanasuwan N., Steven Berg A., Sukjitthammakul P., Dougall K. (c), Coles D., Chausich G

Match facts and head-to-head

Pathum United defeated Buriram away 2-1 in their last league match, which came after losing the first ASEAN Champions Cup semi-final

The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in 4 of the last 5 matches

The "Over 2.5 goals" option has come through in the last three matches

Prediction

The bookmakers are once again favoring Buriram for the return leg, offering odds of 2.00 for the visitors to win. We believe the best value lies in "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.59.