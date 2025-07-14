Partizani vs Nõmme Kalju prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 17, in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round, Albanian side Partizani will host Nõmme Kalju. The first encounter ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning everything will be decided in Tirana. Let’s analyze the goal-scoring potential of both teams ahead of this decisive clash.

Partizani

Partizani, one of Albania’s most seasoned clubs in European competitions, regularly represents their country on the continental stage. Although they haven’t won the domestic league in the last two seasons, finishing second and third, their consistent high level has secured them a place in European qualifiers.

In the 2023/2024 season, Partizani reached the final qualifying round of the Conference League, where they narrowly lost to Astana — drawing 1-1 at home and suffering a narrow 0-1 defeat away. The Albanians looked solid against their more experienced opponents.

Last year, their European campaign was less successful, as they were eliminated by Iberia 1999 in the second round: 0-2 away and a goalless draw at home.

This time, however, Partizani showed grit — battling to a 1-1 away draw without dominating the match, they earned a crucial result that gives them a real shot at advancing. With home advantage, passionate fans, and valuable European experience, the team is well-positioned to claim victory and move on to the next round.

Nõmme Kalju

Nõmme Kalju is one of the stalwarts of Estonian football, but their golden era is now in the past. Their last league title came in 2018, and while they remain regular contenders for top spots, European success has eluded them in recent years.

The club’s most notable European campaign was the 2019/20 Champions League qualifiers, where Kalju suffered a heavy defeat to Celtic (0-7 on aggregate) and then failed to get past F91 Dudelange in the Europa League qualifiers. The following year, they were soundly beaten by Slovenia’s Mura 0-4.

Last season, Kalju finished second in the Estonian league, earning the right to compete in the Conference League. Notably, they also triumphed in the Estonian Cup, defeating Levadia in a penalty shootout in the final, which brought much-needed silverware and confidence. The current domestic campaign is in full swing, but Kalju sits only fourth, trailing the leaders by nine points. The team’s form is worrying: four games without a win — two draws and two losses.

For the return leg in Albania, Kalju will have to play for the win, but given their recent performances and current form, achieving that will be an uphill battle.

Key facts and head-to-head

Partizani have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Partizani have won 3 of their last 4 home games.

Each of Partizani’s last 5 home matches saw under 2.5 goals.

Nõmme Kalju are winless in their last 4 games.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Nõmme Kalju’s last 4 matches.

The first leg between these two sides ended 1-1.

Probable lineups

Partizani: Kirko, Bujelaj, Mehmeti, Preka, Martinez, Malaj, Sembene, Kote, Keko, Skuka, Garcia.

Kirko, Bujelaj, Mehmeti, Preka, Martinez, Malaj, Sembene, Kote, Keko, Skuka, Garcia. Nõmme Kalju: Pavlov, Mashchenko, Korre, Podholuzin, Tambedu, Musolitin, Siht, Kask, Tarasenkov, Petrikeyevs, Mannilaan.

Partizani vs Nõmme Kalju match prediction

We can expect a cautious and measured encounter. Partizani, with their European pedigree, know how to get the job done at home. The Albanian side will likely dictate the tempo, prioritizing reliability and minimizing risks. Nõmme Kalju’s poor run — winless in four — suggests they’ll focus on defensive discipline and avoid open football, especially away from home.

Given the circumstances and both teams’ styles, this fixture is likely to be a tight, low-scoring affair. My pick for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.65.