RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Partizan vs Oleksandriya: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Partizan vs Oleksandriya: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Partizan Belgrade vs FC Oleksandriya prediction FC Oleksandriya / Telegram
Partizan Belgrade
Partizan Belgrade Partizan Belgrade Schedule Partizan Belgrade News Partizan Belgrade Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
31 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Belgrade, Stadion FK Partizan
FC Oleksandriya
FC Oleksandriya FC Oleksandriya Schedule FC Oleksandriya News FC Oleksandriya Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game FC Oleksandriya Total over 1
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Thursday, July 31, at 21:00 Central European Time, Serbian side Partizan will host Ukrainian club Oleksandriya for the second leg of their Conference League qualifying tie. The first leg ended 2-0 in favor of Partizan. Read on for the expectations and a detailed prediction for the return match.

See also: Linfield vs Zalgiris Vilnius prediction and betting tips 31 July 2025

Match preview

This clash marks Partizan's second European encounter of the season: after a penalty shootout defeat to AEK Larnaca in the Europa League qualifiers, they dropped into the Conference League.

The first leg against the Ukrainian side was anything but easy for the black-and-whites. Despite the final scoreline favoring Partizan, the team spent much of the match on the defensive, repelling Oleksandriya's attacks and capitalizing on their opponents' mistakes. Blagojević's men were more clinical in front of goal, which allowed them to take a comfortable 2-0 lead into the second leg.

Oleksandriya were left frustrated after the opening game. Kyrylo Nesterenko's team pressed forward relentlessly and made the most of set pieces (they won 11 corners!), but their finishing let them down. Meanwhile, Partizan goalkeeper Miloš Krunić delivered a truly outstanding performance to keep a clean sheet.

The Ukrainian club travels to Belgrade determined to overturn the deficit. The squad is confident and looking to claw back the two-goal margin, though playing at Partizan's home ground won't make things easy. Notably, both teams had a weekend off, giving them extra time to prepare for this decisive Conference League fixture.

Probable lineups

Partizan: Krunić, Roganović, Đurđević, Simić, Jurčević, Ugrešić, Vukotić, Karabelev, Kostić, Trifunović, Milošević

Oleksandriya: Shevchenko, Skorko, Campos, Bechirache, Ndika, Shostak, Bezerra, Kovalets, Mishnev, Tsara, Amaral

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is only the second-ever meeting between these teams, with the previous clash ending 2-0 for Partizan
  • Partizan have won their last three matches by an aggregate score of 4-0
  • Oleksandriya are winless in their last seven games — five defeats and two draws

Prediction

Despite a negative result in the first leg, Oleksandriya showed they can create plenty of dangerous chances. Partizan's defense hasn't looked particularly solid, which gives the Ukrainian side a real shot at fighting for a place in the next round. My prediction for this match is Oleksandriya individual total over 1 at 1.78

Prediction on game FC Oleksandriya Total over 1
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction Australia Cup Today, 07:00 Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Olympic Kingsway Odds: 1.47 Melbourne Victory Recommended Melbet
Iberia 1999 vs FCI Levadia prediction Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Iberia 1999 Odds: 1.66 FCI Levadia Bet now Melbet
Drita vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League Today, 14:00 Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Drita Odds: 1.42 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 SC Feyenoord Odds: 1.5 Noordwijk Recommended 1xBet
FC Differdange 03 vs TNS prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:00 Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 FC Differdange 03 Odds: 1.68 TNS Bet now Mostbet
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Europa Conference League Today, 14:30 Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Inter Club d'Escaldes Odds: 1.6 Olimpija Ljubljana Bet now 1xBet
Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction Brazil Cup Today, 18:00 Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.65 Red Bull Bragantino Recommended 1xBet
Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Toluca Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Leon prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:00 Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.68 Leon Bet now Melbet
Louisville City FC vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Club Friendlies Today, 19:30 Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Louisville City FC Odds: 1.7 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Melbet
New York City FC vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 New York City FC Odds: 1.85 Puebla Bet now 1xBet
Los Angeles FC vs Mazatlan FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Los Angeles vs Mazatlán prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Los Angeles FC Odds: 1.62 Mazatlan FC Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
15:00
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:29 Barcelona alters transfer plans after player refuses to leave Football news Today, 05:18 Exclusive! Leo Messi to play match against Necaxa with chest-mounted camera Lifestyle Today, 04:51 ‘Lady in red’: Serena Williams shares personal photos in a stunning red dress Football news Today, 04:50 Big comeback! Jadon Sancho could return to Dortmund Football news Today, 04:45 Potential suitors ready to resume Paquetá transfer talks Lifestyle Today, 04:35 Mauro Icardi sends emotional birthday wishes to fiancée China Suárez’s son Football news Today, 04:28 Everyone is thrilled! Rulani Mokwena wins over the players at his new club Football news Today, 04:17 Howe says Newcastle have received no offers for Isak Football news Today, 04:06 ‘Day one’: Erling Haaland arrives at Manchester City training base Football news Today, 04:05 What a twist! Barcelona are interested in Gabriel Jesus
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores