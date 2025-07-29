Partizan vs Oleksandriya: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Prediction on game FC Oleksandriya Total over 1 Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday, July 31, at 21:00 Central European Time, Serbian side Partizan will host Ukrainian club Oleksandriya for the second leg of their Conference League qualifying tie. The first leg ended 2-0 in favor of Partizan. Read on for the expectations and a detailed prediction for the return match.



Match preview

This clash marks Partizan's second European encounter of the season: after a penalty shootout defeat to AEK Larnaca in the Europa League qualifiers, they dropped into the Conference League.



The first leg against the Ukrainian side was anything but easy for the black-and-whites. Despite the final scoreline favoring Partizan, the team spent much of the match on the defensive, repelling Oleksandriya's attacks and capitalizing on their opponents' mistakes. Blagojević's men were more clinical in front of goal, which allowed them to take a comfortable 2-0 lead into the second leg.

Oleksandriya were left frustrated after the opening game. Kyrylo Nesterenko's team pressed forward relentlessly and made the most of set pieces (they won 11 corners!), but their finishing let them down. Meanwhile, Partizan goalkeeper Miloš Krunić delivered a truly outstanding performance to keep a clean sheet.

The Ukrainian club travels to Belgrade determined to overturn the deficit. The squad is confident and looking to claw back the two-goal margin, though playing at Partizan's home ground won't make things easy. Notably, both teams had a weekend off, giving them extra time to prepare for this decisive Conference League fixture.

Probable lineups

Partizan: Krunić, Roganović, Đurđević, Simić, Jurčević, Ugrešić, Vukotić, Karabelev, Kostić, Trifunović, Milošević

Oleksandriya: Shevchenko, Skorko, Campos, Bechirache, Ndika, Shostak, Bezerra, Kovalets, Mishnev, Tsara, Amaral

Match facts and head-to-head

This is only the second-ever meeting between these teams, with the previous clash ending 2-0 for Partizan

Partizan have won their last three matches by an aggregate score of 4-0

Oleksandriya are winless in their last seven games — five defeats and two draws

Prediction

Despite a negative result in the first leg, Oleksandriya showed they can create plenty of dangerous chances. Partizan's defense hasn't looked particularly solid, which gives the Ukrainian side a real shot at fighting for a place in the next round. My prediction for this match is Oleksandriya individual total over 1 at 1.78